Ridgeline Riverhawks guard Emilee Skinner (5) jumps for a layup during the 4A girls basketball state semifinals against the Payson Lions at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

On Feb. 23, 2022, Ridgeline lost in the 4A state championship to Desert Hills and that was the last time the RiverHawks lost to another Utah high school.

The streak continued as No. 1 Ridgeline dominated No. 5 Payson 54-30 to advance to its third consecutive state title game.

The key to the win was Ridgeline’s defense, which caused Payson some issues in the full-court.

“Overall, defensively my girls just get after it,” said Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks. “They play hard, that’s something we pride in ourselves in, and we work hard to do it.”

“I wouldn’t want any of these girls defending me. They just know how to get after it and harass you. We call it mosquito defense because they just drive you crazy until your swatting all over the place and you get frustrated.”

RiverHawks’ Emilee Skinner headlined both sides of the ball with 27 points and forced multiple Lion turnovers in transition.

“(Skinner) is a great defender. I was really proud of Emilee for getting after some balls. She’s so long and lengthy she’s able to get a lot of touches on a lot of balls which makes the defense really effective for the whole team.”

Skinner jumpstarted the offense with two early 3-pointers for 13 first quarter points. Greatness is the norm for Skinner, who is an ESPN five-star recruit and is currently ranked as the tenth best ESPN prospect for the 2025 class. “Emilee walked in as a freshman as a leader so its fun to see her maturity,” said Jenks. “She understands the game and does a good job of recognizing when she has to pull her teammates together.”

Once the early lead was built, Payson never recovered and stayed behind by double-digits throughout the semifinal match.

With the win, Ridgeline will get a chance to win a second consecutive 4A state championship.