Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid can now add “best coach” to his résumé.

On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association released its second annual report card of all 32 NFL teams, and Reid received an A+. He was the highest-rated head coach in the league.

Chiefs players said they feel that “Reid is very willing to listen to the locker room” — he was ranked sixth overall among coaches for this trait — and 95% of Reid’s players believe he “is efficient with their time,” which ranked 11th overall.

Survey grades are based on responses from over 1,700 current NFL players.

The NFLPA survey results come a day after news broke that Reid will soon become the NFL’s highest-paid coach. He and the Chiefs are expected to begin contract extension talks soon, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Perhaps surprisingly, Reid’s grade is the only positive on the Chiefs’ report card. The reigning Super Bowl champions ranked 31st overall in the league, and their next highest grade was a C+ for both the weight room and training staff.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt received the lowest grade among NFL owners based on “his willingness to invest in the facilities,” the report card said.

What are the takeaways from the 2024 NFLPA report card?

The survey showed that most NFL players hold favorable views of their coach. The coaches of 29 of the league’s 32 teams received a grade of at least a B- and 19 coaches earned an A- or better.

Reid, Detroit’s Dan Campbell and Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell received the highest marks.

The Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders received the three lowest coaching grades with the Raiders receiving the lowest, a D, for Josh McDaniels. All three teams fired their coaches this offseason.

Two teams — the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints — don’t offer three meals a day to their players every day. The Bengals only offer three meals on Wednesdays.

When traveling, seven teams require players to have roommates the night before games. Young Tampa Bay Buccaneers players must share rooms, or they can pay $1,750 for a private room the entire season.

How NFL teams treat their players’ families

One of the biggest takeaways from the report card is that NFL teams have a lot of room to improve when it comes to how they treat their players’ families.

The survey found that:

12 teams don’t provide a family room for players’ families during games.

Four teams failed to provide a family room or daycare in their facilities.

11 teams failed to offer free on-site daycare.

Seven teams don’t offer daycare support during games.

The demand for all stadiums to have family rooms was a common trend in the responses from players on teams with low family treatment grades. This was also a pain point in last year’s report card.

The 2023 report card revealed that Jaguars “players’ wives have breastfed their babies on the floor of the stadium’s public restrooms” because the stadium didn’t have a family room. The Jaguars still do not offer a family room.

The Buccaneers provide daycare services for their players but charge $90 per child. Most teams offer daycare as a free service.

The Chargers also charge for their offsite daycare. It costs players $75 for the first child and $50 for every additional child.

One of the reasons Browns players gave the team a D- was because players who were carted off with an injury weren’t allowed to update their significant others during games earlier in the season.

Other complaints about how teams treated families included players’ families having to wait outside in a tent — even in winter weather conditions — to meet with them after games and the families of players being unable to get field access prior to games.

The Minnesota Vikings received the best grade for their treatment of players’ families because the team offers daycare on game days and a family room in U.S. Bank Stadium.







