Here’s a recap of the 1A second round girls basketball state tournament games at Richfield High School on Wednesday.

Sicily Fabrizio poured in 20 points, while teammate Maycee Rhoades chipped in with a dozen as No. 4 seed rolled past No. 13 seed Altamont for the 1A second round win at Richfield High School. The Tigers jumped out fast on Wednesday, building a 18-9 lead in the first quarter and rolling from there.

No. 5 seed Wendover got off to a bit of a slow start, but methodically pulled away from over the next three quarters to take care of business against No. 12 seed Milford in the 1A second round at Richfield High School. Paulina Gomez knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to lead the Wildcats, with Millie Hicks chipping in with 13.

Top seed Monument Valley rolled past 16th-seed Pinnacle in the 1A second round as four different players scored in double figures en route to the win at Richfield High School. Shimequa Hudson and Malayah Blackmountain eached scored 15 points to lead the Cougars.

In a tight game throughout, No. 8 seed Manila narrowly edged No. 9 seed Wayne for the 1A second round win at Richfield High School. Sadie Davis and Kamryn Slaugh combined to score 26 points to pace the Mustangs.

No. 2 seed Panguitch had no problem with No. 15 seed Escalante, jumping out to a big 15-2 lead in the first quarter and extending it to 28-6 by halftime on its way to the 1A second round win at Richfield High School. Panguitch had nine different players score in the win led by Tabetha Henrie who scored 12 points.

Down seven at the half, No. 7 seed Whitehorse dominated the second half against No. 10 Valley as it outscored the Buffaloes 32-17 in the second half to clinch the 1A second round win at Richfield High School. Heidi Clark led the Raiders with 17 points.

No. 3 seed Rich dominated No. 14 Monticello all four quarters in rolling to the easy 1A second round victory at Richfield High School. Haydee Pugmire led a balanced attack by Rich with 14 points. The Rebels led 23-11 at the half and then proceeded to outscore the Buckaroos 28-1 in the third quarter.

In a low-scoring 1A second round game at Richfield High School, No. 6 seed Piute’s offense came alive in the third quarter as it outscored No. 11 Bryce Valley 16-3which proved to be the difference as the T-Birds advanced to the quarterfinals. Kenadi Gleave led Piute with 11 points.