The Pokemon Company has announced a new game in the franchise: Pokemon Legends: Z-A. | Carla Torres

By Tyler Nelson

Tyler Nelson is a copy editor for Deseret News. He loves to write about sports, AI and gaming.

The newest game in the Pokemon franchise has been announced. During Pokemon Day 2024, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will come to the Switch in 2025.

Per IGN, Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be set in the Kalos region, in Lumiose City. The Kalos region was first featured in the Pokemon X and Y games, which were released 2013.

According to the game’s new website, a simple description of the game says “A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon. Please look forward to seeing it for yourself.”

The first and previous entry in the Legends series, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, took players into the past in the Sinnoh region. From the looks of the Z-A trailer, players could be looking a futuristic experience in this next installment.

You can watch the trailer for the game here: