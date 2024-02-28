The Pokemon Company has announced a new game in the franchise: Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

The newest game in the Pokemon franchise has been announced. During Pokemon Day 2024, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will come to the Switch in 2025.

Per IGN, Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be set in the Kalos region, in Lumiose City. The Kalos region was first featured in the Pokemon X and Y games, which were released 2013.

According to the game’s new website, a simple description of the game says “A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon. Please look forward to seeing it for yourself.”

The first and previous entry in the Legends series, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, took players into the past in the Sinnoh region. From the looks of the Z-A trailer, players could be looking a futuristic experience in this next installment.

You can watch the trailer for the game here: