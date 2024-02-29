The Wendy's sign is seen at a restaurant, Jan. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. On leap day, Wendy’s is giving customers a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart, no purchase necessary, per Wendy’s.

Leap day only comes once every four years. In honor of the extra day (Feb. 29), several national restaurant chains, including Chipotle and Wendy’s, are offering discounts and freebies to customers Thursday.

Here are 11 leap day food deals and freebies.

Burger King

Now through Friday, March 1, Burger King rewards customers can get a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper when they make a purchase of at least $3, according to a press release.

The deal is only available with orders made through the Burger King app or website. One free Whopper will be given per order.

Chipotle

In honor of our “extra” day this year, Chipotle will give rewards members free guac when they use the code EXTRA24 at checkout online or in the Chipotle app, according to a press release shared with the Deseret News. The deal is only available on Feb. 29, 2024.

Hardee’s

At Hardee’s, customers will receive 29% off their meal when they order through the Hardee’s app on Feb. 29, reports Today. Customers must spend a minimum of $1 to get the deal.

Insomnia Cookies

Now through March 3, Insomnia Cookies customers can receive one bonus cookie when they purchase a dozen or half-dozen cookies, per the cookie chain.

If you have a leap day birthday (Feb. 29), Insomnia cookies will give you six free classic cookies when you show them a valid ID.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Buy one sub at Jersey Mike’s on leap day and you will receive a coupon for a free one later, reports The Seattle Times. This offer is only available to Jersey Mike’s rewards members.

Krispy Kreme

“An extra day on the calendar calls for an extra dose of sweetness! Get a $2.29 Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen. This day only comes around once every four years, so let’s make it extra sweet together!” reports Krispy Kreme. Use the promo code LEAPDAY to redeem the deal.

Additionally, if you have a Feb. 29 birthday, Krispy Kreme will treat you to one free original glazed donut.

Marco’s Pizza

At Marco’s Pizza — now through March 3 — customers can receive 29% off all menu-price pizza when they order online or through the restaurant’s app. Plug in the code LEAP29 at checkout to apply the discount.

Noodles & Company

On leap day, Noodles & Company will give rewards members 29% off orders of $29 or more, reports Today.

Papa Murphy’s

To celebrate leap day, Papa Murphy’s is giving customers 29% off all online orders, reports Newsweek. Use the code LEAP24 to get the discount. This deal is only valid on orders of $20 or more.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is lowering the price of Crunchwrap Supremes to $2.29 (typically $5.29) on leap day for rewards members, reports The Seattle Times. Order through the Taco Bell app to snag the deal.

Wendy’s

On leap day, Wendy’s is giving customers a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart, no purchase necessary, per Wendy’s.

The new breakfast item “is made of warm, buttery dough bites baked together with world-famous Cinnabon cinnamon and topped with their signature cream cheese frosting,” per Wendy’s. “Cinnabon Pull-Apart is a sweet treat that takes the nostalgic, classic cinnamon roll and transforms the ooey gooey center into bite-sized pieces for fans to pull apart and share (or keep all to themselves — we won’t judge).”























