From left, BYU's Noah Waterman, Kansas' Nicolas Timberlake, BYU's Dallin Hall and Kansas' Johnny Furphy battle for the ball Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. BYU won 76-68. Next up for the Cougars is a clash with TCU Saturday in Provo.

BYU stages all-time upset at KU.

Teams just don’t beat Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. But BYU overcame a 12-point deficit Tuesday night by launching 13 bombs and converting free throws to take down legendary coach Bill Self’s No. 7 ranked Jayhawks.

It was a classic victory for Pope’s squad and will go down as one of the biggest wins in school history. Certainly, it is equal to or better than beating Gonzaga in the Kennel in Spokane.

The win elevated BYU to 8-7 in Big 12 play and 20 wins on the season heading to a home game against TCU on Saturday. Just days after dropping out of the top 25, the win will go down as one of the biggest upsets of the Big 12 season and should solidify BYU as a lock for the NCAA Tournament and a stroll back into the top 25 with a win over TCU.

This win affirmed BYU belongs in the Big 12. The Cougars are one win away from being the No. 3 seed in the league tournament. They lead the league in attendance and have a big-time home court atmosphere as attractive as any in the league, including Kansas. While BYU was in the 6-7-8 seed slot in the Big Dance, Tuesday’s win brought a No. 5 seed into play.

The Kansas win moved BYU from No. 14 NET to 10. In KenPom, the Cougars are 15th, just behind No. 14 Baylor — whom they’ve defeated — and Kansas at No. 16, a team they just dispatched.

The win will pay big dividends for Pope, including a nice recruiting pitch in the weeks and months to come.

After the Kansas win, Pope was philosophical. He talked about the “Come, Follow Me” church lessons and said the win was a “consecration of our afflictions.” He talked about believing, having faith and putting those principles in action as a squad, and how players openly discussed those topics during the week.

Here is our analysis and commentary on the big victory:

Cougar Insider predictions

Question of the week: BYU’s win over Kansas was a marquee victory in the Big 12. In your opinion, why did BYU elevate for this road win after looking so bad at Oklahoma State and Kansas State?

Jay Drew: Sometimes, basketball can be a pretty simple game. Make shots, especially 3-pointers, and win games. Miss shots, especially 3-pointers and also those 5-6 bunnies a game that all teams seem to get, and lose games.

After going 6 of 31 against Kansas State from beyond the arc Saturday, the Cougars were 13 of 34 Tuesday in the huge upset win over No. 7 Kansas. After the game, coach Mark Pope said the Cougars played just as hard — defensively and offensively — at K-State as they did at Kansas. The ball just went in the hoop at Phog Allen, simple as that.

Also, it felt like the matchups were better for BYU against the Jayhawks, as odd as that may sound. BYU had no answer for KSU’s Arthur Kaluma, and he torched them for a career-high 28 points. Kansas’ 7-foot-2 Hunter Dickinson would normally be a matchup problem for the Cougs, but he just had an off night. He even admitted in the postgame news conference that he lost confidence in his free-throw shooting (6 of 15).

So yes, BYU elevated its game against one of college basketball’s bluebloods. Pope didn’t use it as an excuse, but the Cougars didn’t get to shoot much before the games in Stillwater and Manhattan, because they had 1 p.m. local time tipoffs. The Cougars got in a good shootaround Tuesday morning at The Phog and it showed.

Prediction: BYU 84, TCU 76.

Dick Harmon: The difference has to be the 3-point success in Lawrence. When BYU makes 13 from distance, they will be in any game. Combine that with success from the free throw line with the game on the line (19 of 24) and you have the foundation for that upset.

Meanwhile, at Kansas State the previous Saturday and the loss at Oklahoma State, the failure to play defense and allow the Wildcats and Cowboys easy baskets simply doomed Mark Pope’s team. In Lawrence Tuesday night, BYU played very tough defense. It helped that Kansas is not a 3-point shooting team and the Cougars could get away with playing zone while trying to double up on 7-foot-2 Hunter Dickinson. That Kansas missed their last five shots from the field underlined just how impactful BYU’s defense was in the second half after being down 12. Getting stops was key in this huge upset win. The 3s then sealed the victory.

What this game shows us is when BYU makes 3s, it can play with anyone. Kansas had beaten No. 1 Houston at Allen Fieldhouse earlier in the season. This was a huge victory, perhaps the biggest in the Big 12 this year for a team not named Kansas, Baylor or Houston, and having been picked to finish 13th.

Prediction: BYU 75, TCU 71.

Cougar tales

BYU had one of its worst 3-point shooting nights of the season (4 for 31) in a loss at Kansas State last Saturday. Here is Jay Drew’s analysis and my column on the loss.

In the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships, BYU’s 4 X 400 relay team set a new school record and other top performances can be reviewed here.

In softball, the Cougars hammered home runs in sweeps of Cal Poly and Rutgers.

In men’s volleyball, No. 8 BYU fell to No. 4 UCLA 3-2 before a record-breaking attendance crowd in the SFH.

Extra points

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers:

This was a great effort by BYU. They got down by 12 points in the second half and Kansas was in the double bonus very early. Hall had to sit with four fouls but came back with just under 10 minutes and hit some big shots. The step back three against Dickinson was classic.

BYU just needs to hold serve at home with wins over TCU and Oklahoma State and they will be looking at a 5 seed and possibly playing in SLC.

— JMH21

Dickinson got “Jimmered” on that step back three by Hall. That was classic. Reminded me of the step back three Jimmer made against Gonzaga in the big dance.

— 512Boxer

Great article and true insight on what turned this game around. I was outraged that we had 22 fouls and Kansas just 9, and they were clearly making physical contact with us that was not being called, while we were called for even less physical contact against them.

I think that a lot of Cougar fans got riled up when Dickinson took a clear swipe at Knell, and it was called a double foul, instead of a flagrant foul by Dickinson. I think that call, and the 22-9 disparity and bad call with the foul on Traore, taking away a score, hit the limit of Pope’s tolerance. I think a few thousand Cougar fans were right there with him.

But did he get his point across? He sure did. From that point on, the Cougars were whistled for just two fouls, and the Jayhawks for nine. Was it any coincidence that once the game started being called fairly, the Cougars broke out for a solid win?

This was a 20 point turn around in the second half — from being down by 12 points and winning by 8. I pray that the Cougars don’t forget this winning formula for the rest of the season.

— Cougarcolin

