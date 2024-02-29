A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is pulling from its drugstore shelves, Friday, Oct. 20, some cough-and-cold treatments that contain an ingredient that has been deemed ineffective by doctors and researchers.

Four eye ointments sold at retailers such as CVS and Walmart have been recalled after an FDA investigation found that their production facility was unsterile. Use of the recalled products could potentially lead to eye infections.

The four products, according to the agency’s report, are:

Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment.

Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment.

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment.

AACE Pharmaceuticals Lubricant PM Ointment.

Per Forbes, the FDA’s inspection looked at Brassica Pharma — an India-based manufacturer of the ointments — and found a “lack of sterility assurance” within its facility. However, the recall didn’t specify what infections ointment users are at risk of contracting, and details also weren’t given about the cause of the cleanliness issues within the facility.

Any of these products with expiration dates ranging from February 2024 to September 2025 are to be voluntarily recalled, reported CNN.

What is eye ointment?

Eye ointments, according to WebMD, are semisolid drugs that go into the eye to treat eye irritation and discomfort, including conditions like conjunctivitis (pink eye) and keratitis.

Some ointments require a prescription from doctors, but others are available over-the-counter, per Healthline. It’s advised to look for eye ointments with packaging clearly stating that it’s for “ophthalmic (eye) use”

Forbes reported that unsterile eye ointment poses a heightened risk of infection because the drugs in the ointment can “bypass the body’s natural defenses.”

Events leading up to the FDA investigation

The new recall is one of multiple eye product recalls within the past year.

Last May, according to NBC News, 81 people were reported to have contracted bacterial infections allegedly from Delsam Pharma and EzriCare contaminated eye drops. Fourteen of them were blinded, four had their eyeballs surgically removed and four died, NBC News reported.

In August of last year, the FDA warned consumers to not use two separate types of eye drops due to a risk of bacterial or fungal contamination.

And in early November, the FDA issued warnings for 26 larger-brand eyedrops that could potentially lead to blindness, citing “insanitary conditions” in a manufacturing facility, per CNN.

What to do if you have any of the recalled products

CNN reported that CVS, Walmart and AACE Pharmaceuticals, which were distributing the eye drops, are all working to track down the affected products. Consumers who have the recalled products should not use them, and they can be returned back to stores.

No reports have been made so far about issues caused by the drops. If you experience issues, you can contact the FDA’s reporting program.

