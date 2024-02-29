No. 18 Utah kicked off the final week of the regular season by controlling the momentum from the get-go in beating Washington State 82-67 at the Huntsman Center in a rare Thursday afternoon tilt.
3 takeaways
Top performers: Kennady McQueen had one of her best games as a Ute, scoring a career-high tying 22 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the floor and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. She also had three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Alissa Pili added 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks for Utah.
Kyra Gardner paced Washington State with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Key stretch: Utah started the contest on a 14-2 run in the game’s first three minutes, hitting its first five shots — including four from 3-point range — and had assists on every one.
An 11-0 run midway through the third quarter then effectively put the game away, as it gave the Utes their first 20-point lead of the game.
Key stats: Utah shot 54.1% from the field, including 11 of 25 from 3-point range, while holding the Cougars to 43.5% shooting.
The Utes ended up with 25 assists on 33 made field goals.
What’s next?
The Utes (21-8, 11-6 Pac-12) will wrap up the regular season on Saturday by hosting Washington (noon, Pac-12 Washington).
The Huskies play at No. 13 Colorado on Thursday night.
Utah beat Washington by 18 when they played in Seattle four weeks ago.