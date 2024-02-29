Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) shoots over Washington State Cougars guard Astera Tuhina (11) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

No. 18 Utah kicked off the final week of the regular season by controlling the momentum from the get-go in beating Washington State 82-67 at the Huntsman Center in a rare Thursday afternoon tilt.

3 takeaways

Top performers: Kennady McQueen had one of her best games as a Ute, scoring a career-high tying 22 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the floor and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. She also had three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Alissa Pili added 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks for Utah.

Kyra Gardner paced Washington State with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Key stretch: Utah started the contest on a 14-2 run in the game’s first three minutes, hitting its first five shots — including four from 3-point range — and had assists on every one.

An 11-0 run midway through the third quarter then effectively put the game away, as it gave the Utes their first 20-point lead of the game.

Key stats: Utah shot 54.1% from the field, including 11 of 25 from 3-point range, while holding the Cougars to 43.5% shooting.

The Utes ended up with 25 assists on 33 made field goals.

What’s next?

The Utes (21-8, 11-6 Pac-12) will wrap up the regular season on Saturday by hosting Washington (noon, Pac-12 Washington).

The Huskies play at No. 13 Colorado on Thursday night.

Utah beat Washington by 18 when they played in Seattle four weeks ago.