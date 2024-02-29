The Utah Utes celebrate a win against the UCLA Bruins at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Jan. 22, 2024.

No. 18 Utah doesn’t want this to be their final home stand.

The Utes will wrap up the home portion of their regular-season schedule with games against Washington State on Thursday (3 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network) and Washington on Saturday (noon, Pac-12 Washington) at the Huntsman Center.

In a season that’s been marked by injuries and four wins over top 10 programs amid a topsy-turvy, back-and-forth thrill ride, Utah still has the chance to finish strong.

“I’m fired up for March with this group, I really am. It’s been an inconsistent season just because we’ve been inconsistent with our roster — people coming in and out and injuries and all the things — but man, they have hung in there and we have just kept fighting.” — Utah coach Lynne Roberts

They’d like to bring Utah fans one more weekend of home games in the NCAA Tournament, though it will take some more work.

The Utes (20-8, 10-6 Pac-12) currently sit at sixth in the Pac-12 standings heading into the final week of the regular season and, as of now, are projected as a No. 5 seed for next month’s NCAA Tournament by ESPN.

If Utah can take care of business this weekend against two opponents the Utes are favored to beat, then have a successful run next week at the Pac-12 tournament, which runs March 6-10 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Utes are within striking distance of a potential top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Top 4 seeds host subregionals in the women’s NCAA Tournament — it’s something the Utes did last year, as they fed off the home crowd in advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.

“We’re still in the hunt to host the NCAA Tournament. We’re kind of a 4, 5 seed right now, so we’ve got to win both these and maybe we’ll get a chance to play again here,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts told reporters Tuesday. “But we’re approaching this like this will be our last weekend at home and we want to take care of business.”

This year, the goal with a veteran group has been to build off last season’s success.

“Last year, I felt like we were kind of surprising people, so we had that underdog mentality and you can get some momentum with that,” Roberts said. “You know, this year is just different. We’ve had a target on our back the whole year, which is an adjustment, but also we’ve had injuries and concussions and all those things all year long.”

Losing starters like Gianna Kneepkens for the year and Issy Palmer for much of the season to injuries has been a challenge, but the Utes have turned a corner from a tough stretch earlier this year and have won nine of their last 12 games in the ultra-competitive Pac-12.

“But I’m just as confident as I was last year going into the tournament. I think this group has a lot of experience, too, so there’s not going to be nerves going into the tournament,” Roberts said. “Playing in this league prepares you a different way than other leagues do. I mean, every weekend it’s like NCAA Tournament games.”

Utes on the air No. 18 Utah (20-8, 10-6 Pac-12) vs. Washington State (17-12, 6-10 Pac-12) Thursday, 3 p.m. MST Huntsman Center TV: Pac-12 Network Radio: 700 AM

Before any talk of the postseason gets substantial, though, Utah needs to take care of business against Washington State and Washington.

In early February, the Utes went to Washington and beat the Huskies and Cougars by double-digits in their first matchups this season.

Palmer was available for that trip, though she isn’t expected to play when Utah hosts the pair of teams this weekend.

The Utes can build off the momentum from their last game, when Utah shook off a 30-point loss at No. 12 UCLA three days prior by beating No. 7 USC on the road last Sunday.

That victory gave Utah a season sweep of the Trojans, who still have a shot of winning a share of the Pac-12 regular-season championship.

That effort is the kind Roberts hopes to get from her team again this weekend, and moving forward into March.

“I’m fired up for March with this group, I really am. It’s been an inconsistent season just because we’ve been inconsistent with our roster — people coming in and out and injuries and all the things — but man, they have hung in there and we have just kept fighting,” Roberts said.