Jazz 127, Mavericks 90: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz are 1-0 in 2024 after a 127-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. They improved to 15-19 on the season.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Jordan Clarkson broke the Jazz’s triple-double drought. With 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, he is the first Jazz player to record a triple-double in the regular season since Carlos Boozer on Feb. 13, 2008.

Worst performance: Tim Hardaway Jr. played 23 minutes, wen’t 0-of-6 from 3-point land and scored just six points for the Mavericks. In a game in which Dante Exum had to leave early because of a foot injury and Luka Doncic was dealing with a sore quad, Dallas needed other guys to step up and Hardaway fell short.

14: Simone Fontecchio had 14 of his season-high tying 24 points in the first quarter

3:04: Clarkson was one rebound away from the triple-double when he grabbed his ninth with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter. He hunted a rebound for the next 3:04 until he finally racked up the last one needed.

19: The Jazz held Luka Doncic to just 19 points and the Mavericks didn’t have a player score more than that.

Best of the best: Despite leading by as many as 39 points, Will Hardy left Clarkson in the game specifically so he could get the triple-double.

Worst of the worst: The Mavericks had just 37 bench points even though they played eight guys off the bench and 17 of those points belonged to Jaden Hardy.