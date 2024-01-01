Facebook Twitter
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz 127, Mavericks 90: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dunks the ball during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz are 1-0 in 2024 after a 127-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. They improved to 15-19 on the season.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Jordan Clarkson broke the Jazz’s triple-double drought. With 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, he is the first Jazz player to record a triple-double in the regular season since Carlos Boozer on Feb. 13, 2008.

Worst performance: Tim Hardaway Jr. played 23 minutes, wen’t 0-of-6 from 3-point land and scored just six points for the Mavericks. In a game in which Dante Exum had to leave early because of a foot injury and Luka Doncic was dealing with a sore quad, Dallas needed other guys to step up and Hardaway fell short.

14: Simone Fontecchio had 14 of his season-high tying 24 points in the first quarter

3:04: Clarkson was one rebound away from the triple-double when he grabbed his ninth with 5:35 left in the fourth quarter. He hunted a rebound for the next 3:04 until he finally racked up the last one needed.

19: The Jazz held Luka Doncic to just 19 points and the Mavericks didn’t have a player score more than that.

Best of the best: Despite leading by as many as 39 points, Will Hardy left Clarkson in the game specifically so he could get the triple-double.

Worst of the worst: The Mavericks had just 37 bench points even though they played eight guys off the bench and 17 of those points belonged to Jaden Hardy.

