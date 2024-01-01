How much BYU basketball moved up in the AP Top 25 poll ahead of its Big 12 opener

The BYU Cougars men’s basketball team will begin its daunting Big 12 Conference schedule on Saturday, but before that, the Cougars made a move up in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

BYU is now ranked No. 12, up from its No. 14 ranking last week. No. 12 is the highest the Cougars (12-1) have been ranked this season.

Head coach Mark Pope and company made the move following another emphatic win last Saturday. This time, it was a 94-68 victory at home over the Wyoming Cowboys.

BYU garnered 723 points in the poll to be above No. 13 Colorado State (694) but well behind No. 11 Oklahoma (898).

The Cougars were once again joined by five other Big 12 teams in the poll, all of whom are in the top 20.

Kansas and Houston are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively (Purdue is No. 1), followed by Oklahoma and BYU, then Baylor at No. 18 and Texas at No. 20.

Iowa State also received votes.

BYU will open Big 12 play Saturday night at home against fellow conference newcomer Cincinnati.

The Cougars’ rival Utah Utes, meanwhile, remained fourth among other teams receiving votes for the third consecutive week, garnering 82 points.

The Utes were behind Miami, Auburn and Pac-12 Conference mate Colorado the first two weeks and are behind San Diego State, Creighton and Colorado this week.

Arizona is the only Pac-12 team in the top 25 this week, slotting in at No. 10.

Women’s basketball

The Utah women’s basketball team fell three spots to No. 15 this week after dropping a 76-65 decision at No. 8 Colorado last Saturday in both teams’ Pac-12 opener.

Colorado, meanwhile, moved up to No. 5 with the win.

In total, there are five teams from the Pac-12 ranked this week. UCLA is No. 2, followed by Colorado, then Stanford at No. 8, USC at No. 9 and Utah rounding things out.

South Carolina, which beat Utah 78-69 on Dec. 10 in Connecticut is still ranked No. 1, although for the first time since Nov. 13 it is not unanimous, as UCLA got one first place vote this week.

The Utes will next head out on the road to face the Arizona schools this weekend. They’ll play Arizona State on Friday and Arizona on Sunday.