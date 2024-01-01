Facebook Twitter
Jazz fans react to Jordan Clarkson’s drought breaking triple-double

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Jazz fans cheer during the fourth quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The Jazz won the game 127-90.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

For nearly 16 years, a dubious mark has stood for the Utah Jazz.

February 13, 2008 was the last time a Jazz player notched a triple double in a regular season game, as Carlos Boozer did it against a Seattle SuperSonics franchise that is now known as the Oklahoma City Thunder (incidentally, Ricky Rubio did it in a playoff game for the Jazz against the Thunder in 2018).

The drought is now over, as Jordan Clarkson tallied 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds Monday night as the Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks by 37 points at home.

Clarkson has become one of the most beloved Jazz players over the last several years, and fans and others had quite the reaction on social media Monday night.

Here’s some of the best reaction.

