Elder Soares offers 5 principles to help missionaries find joy — during their missions and after'I invite you to embrace this principle right now at the beginning of your mission and feed it in your heart for the rest of your life,' says Elder Soares at Provo MTC devotionalPublished: Jan 10, 2024, 12:13 p.m. MSTElder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Provo, Utah. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News By Church News