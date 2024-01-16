Church of Jesus ChristFaith5 quotes from Church leaders in honor of U.S. National Religious Freedom DayThe Church has defended freedom of religion going back to Joseph Smith and the early days of the RestorationPublished: Jan 16, 2024, 3:43 p.m. MSTView CommentsSharePresident Dallin H. Oaks, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with Notre Dame law school dean G. Marcus Cole during the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit at Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News