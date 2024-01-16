Church of Jesus ChristFaithEpisode 171: The 2024 youth theme with President Steven J. Lund and President Emily Belle Freeman on becoming active disciples of ChristChurch News podcast focuses on 2024 youth theme — ‘I am a disciple of Jesus Christ’ — with Young Men and Young Women general presidentsPublished: Jan 16, 2024, 4:04 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareYoung Men General President Steven J. Lund and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman join the Church News podcast on Jan. 16, 2024, to talk about the 2024 youth theme and becoming active disciples of Jesus Christ. | Screenshot from YouTube By Church News