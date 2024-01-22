Former S.L. District Attorney David Yocom, who prosecuted Ted Bundy, Mark Hofmann, has passed away

Retired Salt Lake County District Attorney David E. Yocom has died. He was in his mid-80s.

Yocom and his office prosecuted some of the most high-profile defendants in Utah history such as serial killer Ted Bundy, counterfeiter, forger and murderer Mark Hofmann and murderous polygamist Ervil LeBaron.

The Bundy case attracted international attention, Yocom said in a 2006 interview prior to his retirement.

“It was the first time he’d gone on trial for anything,” he said.

Bundy was not charged with murder in Utah but was charged for kidnapping Carol DaRonch from the Fashion Place Mall parking lot after posing as a police officer to lure her into his car in the mid-1970s. Despite having one wrist trapped in Bundy’s handcuffs, DaRonch managed to fling herself out of his moving car and get away.

“Our case was solid enough to file and go to trial on,” Yocom said in the 2006 interview. The jury returned the first several of what would be many felony convictions for Bundy, who was executed in Florida in 1989 after a murderous rampage in several states.

The Utah victory was short-lived, however. Bundy soon after escaped from a Colorado jail where he was awaiting a murder trial and, tragically, managed to elude police long enough to kill several more people before being convicted of murder and executed in 1989 in Florida — 14 years after his Utah conviction.

Yocom also worked in private practice during his long legal career.

Salt Lake District Attorney David Yocom pictured in this December 2006 file photo just as he retired from a long legal career, including 16 years at the D. A.’s office. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

He defended serial killer and white supremacist Joseph Paul Franklin, who shot and killed two black men who were jogging with white women near Liberty Park in 1980.

Franklin had previous federal charges of violating the civil rights of the two black men he killed but he was also charged with state charges, which carried the death penalty.

“It was pretty difficult,” Yocom said in the 2006 Deseret News interview. “The whole objective of this was to enforce the death penalty.”

Franklin was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder but the jury could not agree during the penalty phase so he was sentenced to two more life sentences.

In 2004, Yocom’s office prosecutor Nancy Workman, Salt Lake County’s first mayor, for second- and third-degree felony counts of allegedly misusing $17,000 in county money when she secretly hired a pair of employees who worked directly for her daughter Aisza, the financial manager at the Boys and Girls Club.

She was acquitted in February 2005, after more than seven months of investigation. Workman was forced to go on administrative leave as mayor during the ordeal. She withdrew from her reelection bid to fight the charges and survived a six-day trial in which a jury declared her not guilty.

At the time, Yocom was criticized for abusing his but in the 2006 interview upon his retirement, he expresses no regrets about cases his office has filed or tried.

This story will be updated.

