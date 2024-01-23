Church of Jesus ChristFaithEpisode 172: The ever-expanding BYU Speeches collection with curator Charles CranneyListen to excerpts from classic BYU devotional and forum addresses in this Church News podcast, which explores the history of BYU’s collectionPublished: Jan 23, 2024, 5:35 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareCharles Cranney, senior manager of Digital Media at BYU Brand & Creative, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, to talk about BYU’s ever-expanding collection of weekly devotionals and forums. | Screenshot from YouTube By Church News