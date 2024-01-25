Church of Jesus ChristFaithCES to host ‘low-pressure’ events to help ‘reset the culture of dating’BYU, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii, Ensign College, BYU–Pathway Worldwide and 15 institutes of religion will be hosting a Date Night event on Jan. 31Published: Jan 25, 2024, 9:42 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareYoung adults chat while sitting on a park bench. The Church Educational System is hosting a variety of Date Night events to help provide a “low pressure” way for more young adults to interact. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News