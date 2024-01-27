Church of Jesus ChristFaithElder Christofferson to seminary and institute teachers: Be ‘purveyors of hope’ to generations plagued by depression and anxietyHelp students and others establish their personal foundation on the ‘rock of our Redeemer, who is Christ,’ the Apostle saysPublished: Jan 27, 2024, 10:22 a.m. MSTView CommentsShareElder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2024 Seminary and Institutes of Religion Annual Broadcast. The broadcast is available for viewing starting Jan. 26, 2024, in Gospel Library. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News