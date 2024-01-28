Church of Jesus ChristFaithAt funeral of Latter-day Saint young woman, President Holland explains why the righteous are not spared tribulation‘Let me encourage all of you to avoid saying “what if” or “would have” or “should have” or “could have.” Faith always points forward,’ he tells grieving teens after accidentPublished: Jan 28, 2024, 9:47 a.m. MSTView CommentsSharePresident Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, comforts Kyle Beagley after the service for his daughter, Kirsten Beagley, at the Castle Dale Stake Center in Castle Dale, Utah, on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News By Church News