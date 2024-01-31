Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, shakes hands with Hun Manet, the prime minister of Cambodia, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. The meeting represents the highest-level contact a Church leader has had with a member of the Cambodian government.

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints