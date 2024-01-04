Church of Jesus ChristVideo: Elder Renlund on the ‘profound miracle’ of the Book of Mormon‘It is a profound miracle in my life, that I have come to know that the Book of Mormon is the word of God,’ Elder Dale G. Renlund saysPublished: Jan 4, 2024, 3:27 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareIn a new Church News video titled “200 Million Copies,” Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks about the milestone and the role of the Book of Mormon today. | Screenshot from YouTube By Church News