Church of Jesus ChristFaithSee the complete list of college devotional speakers for winter 2024 and how to watchEach of the Church’s institutions of higher learning features regular devotionals. See the complete list of who’s speaking this semester and how to tune inPublished: Jan 6, 2024, 3:35 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareElder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during BYU–Idaho commencement Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in the BYU–Idaho Center Auditorium in Rexburg, Idaho. | Mike Lewis, BYU–Idaho By Church News