First counselor in the Relief Society general presidency invites missionaries to study, understand the power of God to change lives. Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks following a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.