Kristin Chenoweth, award-winning actress and singer, announced as RootsTech keynote speaker. Chenoweth will share her family story and showcase her famous soprano voice with a few musical performances during the 3-day global family history conference. Published: Feb 15, 2024, 6:47 p.m. MST. Kristin Chenoweth sings with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during their opening Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The actress and singer will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News