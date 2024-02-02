How to watch Utah and BYU players in the Senior Bowl

Generally, if a player is invited to the Senior Bowl, there is a good chance he will be drafted. In 2022, 82% of Senior Bowl participants were drafted, and over 87% of players that participated in the Senior Bowl from 2019-2022 made an NFL roster during their rookie seasons, according to The Athletic.

NFL coaches, scouts and general managers are always on hand throughout the week in Mobile, Alabama, evaluating and meeting with players.

While some players will be invited to the NFL combine later in February, Saturday’s Senior Bowl is a great chance to make an impression and potentially move up draft boards with a good performance.

Related Utah football season ticket prices are increasing in 2024

Three Utah players and one BYU player will play in Saturday’s showcase, with Sione Vaki, Cole Bishop, Sataoa Laumea and Kingsley Suamataia all on the American team.

Who’s playing in the Senior Bowl?

Cole Bishop, Utah, safety

The Peachtree City, Georgia, native made an impact right away for the Utes, playing 10 games (and starting the last six) his freshman season in 2021. He held a starting safety spot in Morgan Scalley’s defense for the past two seasons and was named an All-Pac-12 player in each of his three years playing for the Utes, with an All-American honor in 2023.

Bishop finished his Utah career as a two-time Pac-12 champion with 197 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Sione Vaki, Utah, safety

The do-it-all player for Utah last year, Vaki has been generating some buzz in Mobile not just for his play on the defensive side of the ball, but for his skill on the offensive side of the ball.

After returning from his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2022, Vaki played in all 14 games, starting five of them. He saw an increased role in 2023, starting 12 games at safety, and also provided a spark on offense starting with the win over Cal.

Vaki’s NFL fit is at safety, but teams could use him in special situations, like Utah did. The 2023 All-American finished with 92 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, six pass breakups and a forced fumble over his two-year Utah career, while adding 317 rushing yards (two touchdowns) and 203 receiving yards (three touchdowns.)

Sataoa Laumea, Utah, offensive tackle

One of Utah’s most consistent players along the offensive front, Laumea made 12 starts at right tackle, playing 803 snaps and earning an All-Pac-12 nod, marking the fourth season in a row that the Rialto, California, native garnered all-conference honors.

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU, offensive tackle

A transfer from Oregon, Suamataia played two seasons and 1,331 snaps for the Cougars and earned All-Big 12 honors. He was named an All-American in the 2022 season.

Where are they ranked on big boards?

Here’s where the local Senior Bowl participants are ranked on a few big boards.

Cole Bishop

No. 5 safety on Mel Kiper’s of ESPN’s big board.

No. 11 safety on PFF’s big board.

Sataoa Laumea

No. 9 guard on Mel Kiper’s of ESPN’s big board.

No. 17 tackle on PFF’s big board.

Kingsley Suamataia

No. 8 offensive tackle on Mel Kiper of ESPN’s big board.

No. 12 tackle on PFF’s big board.

Sione Vaki

No. 4 safety on PFF’s big board.

How to watch the Senior Bowl

Kickoff: Saturday, 11 a.m. MST.

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.

TV: NFL Network.