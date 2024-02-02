Facebook Twitter
3 takeaways from No. 20 Utah’s 18-point win at Washington

The Utes went on the road and controlled the tempo of the game in beating the Huskies

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
3 takeaways from No. 20 Utah's 18-point win at Washington
Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) dribbles the basketball on offense during an NCAA basketball game on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tyler Tate, Associated Press

No. 20 Utah started off the second half of Pac-12 women’s basketball play with an 83-65 road win over Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle on Friday night.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Alissa Pili made her first eight field goals en route to scoring a game-high 31 points. She had two 3-pointers and added five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Jenna Johnson scored a season-high 19 points and had three rebounds as well, while Hannah Stines paced Washington with 24 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Key stretch: After the Huskies climbed within five on a 3-pointer from Sayvia Sellers with 27 seconds left in the third quarter to cap a 10-0 run, Kennady McQueen answered with a layup before the end of the period.

Utah then scored 10 of the first 13 points in the fourth quarter to build a comfortable lead.

Shooting discrepancy: The Utes shot 64.7% against the Pac-12’s toughest defense, scoring the most points the Huskies have given up this season.

Washington, meanwhile, shot 40.7% from the floor.

Inside dominance: Utah held a 48-28 edge in points in the paint and a 31-23 rebounding advantage.

Turnovers: One weak spot for Utah was turnovers — the Huskies turned 15 Utes turnovers into 22 points.

What’s next?

Utah (16-6, 6-4 Pac-12) will stay on the road for a Sunday afternoon tilt at Washington State (1 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Washington).

The Cougars lost at home against No. 6 Colorado on Friday night after leading by three at halftime.

The Utes will return home next week, with games against No. 18 Oregon State on Feb. 9 and Oregon on Feb. 11.

