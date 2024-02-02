3 takeaways from No. 20 Utah’s 18-point win at Washington

No. 20 Utah started off the second half of Pac-12 women’s basketball play with an 83-65 road win over Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle on Friday night.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Alissa Pili made her first eight field goals en route to scoring a game-high 31 points. She had two 3-pointers and added five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Jenna Johnson scored a season-high 19 points and had three rebounds as well, while Hannah Stines paced Washington with 24 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Key stretch: After the Huskies climbed within five on a 3-pointer from Sayvia Sellers with 27 seconds left in the third quarter to cap a 10-0 run, Kennady McQueen answered with a layup before the end of the period.

Utah then scored 10 of the first 13 points in the fourth quarter to build a comfortable lead.

Shooting discrepancy: The Utes shot 64.7% against the Pac-12’s toughest defense, scoring the most points the Huskies have given up this season.

Washington, meanwhile, shot 40.7% from the floor.

Inside dominance: Utah held a 48-28 edge in points in the paint and a 31-23 rebounding advantage.

Turnovers: One weak spot for Utah was turnovers — the Huskies turned 15 Utes turnovers into 22 points.

What’s next?

Utah (16-6, 6-4 Pac-12) will stay on the road for a Sunday afternoon tilt at Washington State (1 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Washington).

The Cougars lost at home against No. 6 Colorado on Friday night after leading by three at halftime.

The Utes will return home next week, with games against No. 18 Oregon State on Feb. 9 and Oregon on Feb. 11.

