High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 1

The Davis Darts (14-5) came out on top against the Fremont Silverwolves (10-9), 52-45. Tradon Bessinger, Ike Morgan, and Coleman Atwater all scored double digits for the Darts with Bessinger top-scoring with 11 points, bolstered by two 3-pointers. The Darts were able to secure their win with a strong final quarter, scoring 20 points. On the Silverwolves side, Ryan Furgeson was the top scorer with 15 points, and Hunter Hansen contributed 13 points including a 3-pointer. However, their efforts were not sufficient to clinch the victory.

Weber won against Farmington with a final score of 55-48. In a tightly contested affair, Weber saw a strong performance from Hunter Schenck, who top-scored with 19 points including three 3-pointers. Malachi Spencer added 13 points and Will Stratford contributed 10 points to the victory. On the Farmington side, Jayden Haskell led the scoring with 17 points, two of them made from beyond the arc.

The Layton Lancers (18-1) maintained their stellar record with a hard-fought win against the Syracuse Titans (7-12), 65-60. The Titan’s fourth-quarter push of 23 points was not enough to outmatch the Lancers. Top performers for the Lancers were Mekhi Martin, who scored 18 points with three 3-pointers, and Dave Katoa, who added 16 points. For the Titans, Terik Hamblin led the pack with 17 points, while Joshua Godfrey and Logan Goddard contributed 12 and 11 points respectively.

Region 2

The Corner Canyon Chargers (12-7) overcame the Riverton Silverwolves (14-5) 69-47. Brody Kozlowski led the Chargers with an impressive 27 points, including six 3-pointers, and Isaac Neibaur followed with 19 points and three 3-pointers. Despite a strong third quarter by the Silverwolves, the Chargers maintained their lead. For Riverton, Zach Edwards was the standout, scoring 16 points.

The Bingham Miners (10-9) secured a dominant 91-62 victory over Copper Hills Grizzlies (6-12). Luke Cantwell was the catalyst for the Miners, pouring in 24 points, including four 3-pointers, with Luke West contributing a 15 points. On the Grizzlies’ side, Isaiah Reiser gave an impressive performance with 25 points, supported by Tyler McVey who bagged 19 points.

The Herriman Mustangs (15-4) defeated the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (7-12) 69-47. The Mustangs’ strong offense was led by Carlo Mulford, who scored 18 points with two 3-pointers, and Stockton Blanchard, who tallied 14 points, including four 3-pointers. During a decisive third quarter, Herriman extended their lead by scoring 22 points. For the Sentinels, Will Lindsay was the top scorer, putting up 22 points.

Region 3

Lehi outplayed American Fork in a high scoring game, winning 80-62. Leading scorers for Lehi included Cooper Lewis who tallied an impressive 37 points, including five 3-pointers, and Easton Hawkins who scored 31 points, and hit six shots from beyond the arc. For American Fork, Tiger Cuff and Jared Shepherd were the leading contributors with 21 and 15 points respectively.

The Westlake Thunder (5-14) snatched a victory against the Skyridge Falcons (8-11) with a final score of 60-57. For the Thunder, Graydin Anderson and Jace Adams served as pillars of the offense, each scoring 20 points, with Adams sinking three 3-pointers. On the Falcons’ end, Jordan Kohler put up an impressive 32 points, including three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

The Lone Peak Knights (10-8) edged out the Pleasant Grove Vikings (11-8) with a close final score of 54-52. Seth Haskett was the top scorer for the Knights with 14 points, six of which were 3-pointers. Thom Kramer was just behind with 13 points and also contributed significantly with five assists. A stable performance throughout each quarter let the Knights maintain their grip on the game. Meanwhile, for the Vikings, Ryker Mikkelsen led the score with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Ryan Hadley added 13 points. Despite a strong final quarter where the Vikings outscored the Knights 17-12, they fell short of a comeback victory.

Region 4

The Juan Diego Soaring Eagles (11-8) soared past the Granger Lancers (3-15) in a decisive 81-53 victory. The Soaring Eagle saw impressive performances from Luke Meyer, who contributed 28 points, and Javier Aguirre, who added 14 points including three 3-pointers. Daudi Aweyso led the Lancers in the game with a whopping 37 points, including four 3-pointers.

The West Jordan Jaguars (10-10) outscored the Hunter Wolverines (7-12) 68-59 in a home game. The Jaguars had an explosive fourth quarter, scoring 25 points to cement their victory. Colton Blackham led the charge for West Jordan with 24 points, including two 3-pointers, supported by Steven Cox with 17 points. For Hunter, Keaton Miller put up an impressive 19 points with five 3-pointers, supported by Dominick Phannolath with 11 points.

The Kearns Cougars (8-12) defeated the Taylorsville Warriors (5-12) 73-57. Anywan Kuang took the spotlight for the Cougars, tallying 25 points, while teammate Isaiah Cruz added 13 points, hitting two 3-pointers. The Cougars widened the gap in the third quarter by scoring a solid 21 points. For the Warriors, Bronson Dallimore recorded 22 points, three of which were 3-pointers, and Kobe Allen scored 16 points, which included three 3-pointers.

Region 5

In a game that went into overtime, Bountiful managed to edge out Northridge with a final score of 83-80. For Bountiful, top performers included Faletau Satuala who contributed 21 points, including two 3-pointers, and Carson Smith who scored 20 points. Key players for Northridge were Logan Birt, scoring 24 points, and Bentley Whitear, chipping in with 23 points.

The Bonneville Lakers (7-12) managed to squeak out a win against the Roy Royals (9-10), with a final score of 57-54. Leading the charge for the Lakers, Hayden Ashbridge scored 16 points, followed by Nick Sebehar with 13 points. On the Royals’ side, Bronson Belnap led the way with 22 points. Corben Schuffenhauer also put up a strong performance with 17 points.

In a closely contested match, Clearfield’s Peyton Kotter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Clearfield managed to secure a 40-43 victory over Woods Cross. Hunter Jackson was the top contributor for Woods Cross with 16 points, and Ben Smith-Mecham added 12 points to their win. For Clearfield, Davis Woll led the charge with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Kotter and Jaxson Bishop also pitched in with 10 and 6 points respectively.

The Viewmont Vikings (7-12) secured a 63-47 victory over the Box Elder Bees (7-12). Preston Weaver led Viewmont’s performance with 15 points and three 3-pointers, and his teammate Drez Jensen contributed 14 points and also made three 3-pointers. The third quarter saw the Vikings stretching their lead by scoring 19 against the Bees’ 8 points. In the meantime, Elijah Kersey of Box Elder outshone all players, recording 25 points, including three 3-pointers.

Region 6

The East Leopards (8-11) came out ahead against Skyline Eagles (10-10), winning 59-35. East saw a strong performance from Cooper Dodd with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and solid contributions from Logan Lunt and Campbell Christensen, contributing 11 and 10 points, respectively. For Skyline, Trent Wells and Beau Bierman led the scoring with nine points each.

In a closely contested game, Alta edged out Highland with a final score of 54-50. Carter Doleac had an excellent game for Alta scoring 15 points, Dash Reiser added 14 points and Jaxon Johnson contributed 12 points. On the other side, Highland were led by Isaiah Drisdom with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, and George McConkie pitched in with 15 points.

The Brighton Bengals (11-9) outplayed the West Panthers (3-13) in a 69-44 victory. Josh Mawhinney led the Bengals’ charge with 21 points, followed by Bradley Easton with 17 points which included five 3-pointers. The Bengals pulled ahead solidly in the second half with their strong offense. For the Panthers, Elijah Albertson led the team with 18 points, including two 3-pointers.

Region 7

Spanish Fork managed to hold off Salem Hills in a tightly contested game, with a final score of 60-64. Landon Leatherwood led Spanish Fork with 23 points, including impressive five 3 pointers. On the other side, Chase DeGraffenried put up 24 points for Salem Hills and Kason Averett contributed another 16 points. Despite a stronger third quarter from Salem Hills, Spanish Fork managed to maintain their lead to the final buzzer.

The Springville Red Devils (11-8) managed to edge past the Timpview Thunderbirds (13-6), ending the game with a 54-47 victory. Jamyn Sondrup was the top scorer for the Red Devils with 20 points. His teammate Ethan Chapman also played well, contributing 10 points with one 3-pointer. Despite a strong start from Timpview, Springville pulled ahead in the second quarter. For the Thunderbirds, Dean Rueckert led the charge with 16 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Cedar Valley Aviators (10-9) flew past Wasatch Wasps (8-11) with a final score of 57-50. Cedar’s Owen Bawden was a key player, scoring 14 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and four blocks. He was backed up by Hunter Larson who added 13 points, and Heath Christensen who scored 10 points. The Wasps were led by Ethan Moore who scored 16 points and Sam Lind who contributed 14 points.

The Orem Tigers (15-4) outplayed the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (9-10) in a 75-63 win. For Orem, Jax Allen topped the scoring with 22 points, and two 3-pointers, closely followed by Trey Hiatt with 14 points. The Tigers edged ahead in the second quarter, accruing 23 points against the Eagles’ 14. On the Eagles’ side, Colton Marker and Bennett Averett each scored 15 points, with four and three 3-pointers respectively.

Region 8

The Payson Lions (6-12) emerged victorious against Timpanogos Timberwolves (12-9), with a score of 71-58. The Lions’ strong start in the first two quarters laid the groundwork for their win. Kamika Wesley led the Lions’ offense by scoring 23 points, including the addition of four 3-pointers, and was closely followed by Joseph Wolfe, who tallied 17 points with three 3-pointers. For the Timberwolves, Cooper Harris was the top scorer with 14 points, and Jaxen McCuistion and Steven LaPray also chipped in with 11 points each.

The Layton Christian Eagles (20-3) defeated the Mountain View Bruins (13-8) 76-60. Tyrin Jones headlined the performance for the Eagles with 23 points, while Alan Gballau and Otavio Armani contributed 15 points each. For the Bruins, Bryce Mella stood out with 25 points, with four 3-pointers, and Simeon Suguturaga chipped in with 13 points.

Provo prevailed over Uintah with a score of 74-55. Aaron Castagnetto played a remarkable game for Provo, scoring 33 points, including 6 three-pointers, supported by Jason Carter who added 22 points. For Uintah, the game saw a strong performance from JJ Jenson and Brayden Murray both scoring 17 points with Gardner Dauson contributing an additional 15 points.

Region 9

In a close game, the Desert Hills Thunder (12-8) managed to edge out the Hurricane Tigers (5-15), finishing with a score of 65-60. The Thunder were led by Eli Allred, who put up 33 points, including six 3-pointers. Jordan Ebert also contributed 8 points. On the Tigers’ side, Cayleb Jackman put up a solid fight with 20 points and RJ Hurst was another notable performer for the Tigers with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Crimson Cliffs dominated the game against Cedar City with a final score of 68-51. McKay Lindquist was the top scorer for Crimson Cliffs with an impressive 25 points, including 6 from beyond the arc. Sean Felts also contributed 20 points to their winning efforts. For Cedar City, Landon Kreitzer led with 19 points with an additional 13 points coming from Easton Albrecht.

Snow Canyon defeated Pine View with a score of 69-53. Owen Mackay led Snow Canyon with an incredible 38 points, including six 3-pointers, and was supported by Drey Smith adding another 11 points. Meanwhile, Pine View’s top performers were Nash Schroeder who scored 22 points and Adam Moore who added another 13 points.

Region 10

In an overtime thriller, Jordan managed to edge out Hillcrest with a final score of 55-52. The standout player for Jordan was Preston Chaney, who scored 16 points with two 3-pointers, followed by Ayden Doyle with 10 points. Jacob Thomsen and Brandt Steed also pitched in with 8 points each. On the Hillcrest side, Isaac Miller was the top scorer with 15 points, Ezra Bell added 10 points and Rhett Robinson chipped in 8 points.

The Cottonwood Colts (15-5) secured a comfortable 81-52 victory over Tooele Buffaloes (4-15). An imposing third quarter from the Colts, where they recorded 26 points, tipped the scales in their favor. For the Colts, Chris Cox led the scorers by posting 27 points, including four from beyond the arc, while John Rosevear and Ryan Nielson both reached double digits with 13 and 11 points respectively. Ethan Rogers was the top performer for the Buffaloes, scoring 18 points.

Region 11

The Sky View Bobcats (7-11) edged a victory against the Bear River Bears (13-5) 61-56. The Bobcats third-quarter surge, scoring 22 points, was key to the win. Sky View’s Liam Guthrie scored 20 points, including 2 3-pointers, with Macade Rolle chipping in 15 points and three from long range. On Bear River’s side, Kyver Jensen and Bridger Barfuss both tallied 15 points with Gehrig Marble adding another 12.

In an evenly matched contest, the Ridgeline RiverHawks (14-5) outpaced the Green Canyon Wolves (14-5) 49-36. For Ridgeline, Carson Cox led the scorecard with 21 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Khyson Buchmiller who added 12 points with two 3-pointers as well. The RiverHawks pulled ahead significantly in the second period, scoring 15 points against the Wolves’ 9. On the Wolves’ side, Jared Anderson scored 13 points with one 3-pointer and Jaxon Drysdale contributed 8 points, which included two 3-pointers.

The Mountain Crest Mustangs (12-6) narrowly overcame the Logan Grizzlies (15-4) with a final score of 53-47. The Mustangs were powered by the duo of Rigdon Anderson and Kaden Hess, who scored 21 and 20 points respectively. Jordan Child emerged as the top performer for the Grizzlies with 18 points, closely followed by Nate De Morgan and Jalen Argyle, both contributing 9 points.

Region 12

The Manti Templars (16-6) decisively bested the Carbon Dinos (8-12) with a final score of 80-52. Jessen Barton was a standout performer for the Templars, netting 20 points including two 3-pointers. He was closely followed by Austin Thomas, who contributed 17 points. Kahner Raby was the top scorer for the Dinos with 16 points, supported by Zeke Willson who added 10 points.

The Emery Spartans (16-5) triumphed over the Canyon View Falcons (12-8) with a definitive 63-38 victory. Creek Sharp led the scoring for the Spartans with 14 points, followed closely by Wade Stilson with 13 points, which included a 3-point bucket. The Spartans solidified their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Falcons 21-6. For the Falcons, Carson Miles was the top scorer with 13 points, including one 3-pointer.

The Richfield Wildcats (13-7) crucially triumphed over North Sanpete Hawks (8-12), finishing the game with a score of 62-31. Nate Young and Jorgen Southwick led the offensive charge for the Wildcats, both scoring 13 points, followed closely by Miles Barnett who contributed 12 points for the team. For the Hawks, the top performers were Dimick Huntington with 8 points and Cole Cook with 7 points.

The Delta Rabbits (5-14) clinched a narrow victory over the Juab Wasps (11-8), 56-53. Cai Henderson led the Rabbits’ efforts with a stellar performance, scoring 24 points and making three 3-pointers, with Bronco Bundy contributing 11 points, including two 3-pointers. The Rabbits leaped ahead in the second quarter, scoring 20 points to the Wasps’ 16. For the Wasps, Austin Park was the leading scorer with 19 points.

Region 13

Ogden triumphed over Ben Lomond with a decisive 71-45 victory. Leading the scoreboard for Ogden was Stockton Marriott with 22 points, including two from beyond the arc, and Jesse Jones added another 15 points. Ben Lomond saw Jonathon Alcaraz put up 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide. Ogden’s strong performances in all quarters led to a comfortable victory.

The Union Cougars (9-12) sealed a 64-59 victory against the Morgan Trojans (11-10). Wayke Olsen was the leading scorer for the Cougars, chalking up 24 points, including three 3-pointers. Brady Bell also bolstered the offense, contributing 21 points with seven 3-pointers. The Cougars maintained their lead that was established in the first quarter till the game’s end. For the Trojans, Bracken Saunders led the scoring with an impressive 26 points, inclusive of three 3-pointers.

Region 14

The Judge Memorial Bulldogs (8-12) emerged victorious over the American Heritage Patriots (11-8) with a final tally of 75-61. The Bulldogs saw a balanced contribution, with Aaydan Saucedo and JJ Apathjang both scoring 19 points, and AJ Peek adding 15 points. Longar Alor also contributed with 14 points. On the Patriots’ side, Mana Winitana led the scoring with 29 points, including three 3-pointers, followed by Niwhai Winitana with 18 points, while sinking four 3-pointers.

Region 15

The Grand Red Devils (12-9) narrowly defeated the North Summit Braves (13-7) in a heated encounter, winning 68-64. Jason McKinney led the Red Devils with 22 points, while Trace York contributed 20 points, six of them 3-pointers. The Red Devils rallied to victory in the fourth quarter, scoring a solid 23 points. For the Braves, Buck Sargent and Trevor Richins both scored 19 points, but their effort got eclipsed by the Red Devils’ determined comeback.

The Duchesne Eagles (11-8) soared high and secured a 61-49 win against the San Juan Broncos (9-12). Kyson Giles led the scoring for the Eagles with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, while Parker Crum and Jeshaun Johnson also made significant contributions with 13 and 10 points respectively. The Eagles managed to build on their lead, particularly in the second quarter, where they outscored the Broncos by eight points. On the Broncos’ end, Jake Ivins topped the scoreline with 12 points with RJ Dalley close behind with 11 points, inclusive of three 3-pointers.

Region 16

The APA West Valley Eagles (16-5) secured a decisive 75-55 victory against the Rockwell Marshals (15-6). Peter Hakim was the leading scorer for the Eagles, recording 21 points, which included two 3-pointers. Sharmaarkay Mbwera and Komy Ocwor also had prominent roles, contributing 16 and 12 points respectively, each with two 3-pointers. Despite the efforts from the Marshals’ Kaysen Rife and Roman Haueter, who scored 22 and 18 points respectively, the game ended in the Eagles’ favor. The Eagles were able to pull away significantly in the final quarter, scoring 23 points against the Marshals’ 13.

Region 17

In an away game, the Waterford Ravens (8-9) prevailed over the Maeser Prep Lions (10-11) with a final score of 54-42. A standout player for the Ravens was Carter Nielson, who scored 30 points, including eight 3-pointers. Following him was Hisham Ali with 9 points. On the Lions’ end, Kale Garner led the team with 16 points, followed by Riley George and Jaden Garner who both contributed 7 points.

The Rowland Hall Winged Lions (9-11) managed to secure a win over the St. Joseph Jayhawks (2-12), 60-48. Yeshi Tsering led the scoring for the Winged Lions with 16 points, including two three-pointers. Luc Dowdle and Will Chin also contributed with 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Winged Lions broke away in the third and fourth quarters, outscoring the Jayhawks to secure the win. On the Jayhawks’ side, Declan Yarosik leading the effort with 11 points, while Gavin Wolf supported with 10 points, inclusive of two 3-pointers.

The American Leadership Eagles (11-10) managed to overcome the Draper APA Eagles (4-14) 73-68. The American Leadership Eagles’ Kannon Huntsman led the game in points with 28, and Zachariah Swarnes and Jaxon Hunter made significant additions with 23 and 18 points respectively. The team managed to pull ahead in the final quarter, scoring 22 points. On the other side, Urban Baldwin was the top scorer for the Draper Eagles, contributing 27 points, including three 3-pointers. Max Jacobsen and Lucian Greenwell chipped in 15 points each, but their effort fell short in pushing the team to a victory.

Region 18

The Water Canyon Wildcats (4-9) secured a comfortable win over Millard Eagles (0-21) with a final score of 61-41. The Wildcats’ performance was powered by Dynonte Blackmore who scored 19 points and David Barlow who bagged 18 points. On the Eagles’ side, Jensen Davies and Derk Memmott were the top scorers, both delivering double-digit scores of 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Kanab Cowboys (16-5) brought home a victory against the Enterprise Wolves (15-6) with a final score of 59-47. Kyle Brown led the charge for the Cowboys, accumulating 16 points, followed closely by Cash Mortensen and Maddix Baird, each chipping in 11 points. Mortensen also made significant contributions from beyond the arc with three 3-pointers. Despite a good third quarter from the Wolves, the Cowboys maintained their lead. For the Wolves, Treyson Whitman scored 21 points, and Brady Crouch added 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

The Parowan Rams (6-14) surged past the Beaver Beavers (9-9) with a final score of 53-43. Hunter Bettridge topped the score for the Rams with 21 points, closely followed by Daniel Bernhardi and Trevor Robison, who scored 14 and 12 points respectively – each player also contributed two 3-pointers. A whopping 22 points in the last quarter sealed the comeback victory for the Rams. Baylor Blackburn led the effort for the Beavers, scoring 18 points, while Myka Cluff chipped in 11 points.

Region 20

The Panguitch Bobcats (18-3) secured a sizable victory over Bryce Valley Mustangs (4-15) with a final score of 66-35. Cameron Parkin and Cache Eyre shared the honors for being the highest scorers for Panguitch, both contributing 14 points each, with strong support from Remme Chappell who scored 11 points. Mustangs’ top scorer was Zaren Roberts with 11 points.

Region 22

Wendover managed to secure a 56-49 win over Altamont in a closely contested encounter. For Wendover, top scorers were Trejin Tangaro, putting up 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and Raul Valle adding 12 points to the board. Grayson Panas stood out for Altamont (5-11) with his 14 points, followed by Ashton Arnold scoring 13 points. Despite Altamont’s third quarter push to outscore Wendover, the latter managed to hold on for victory.

The Tabiona Tigers (16-3) proved too strong for the Manila Mustangs (11-6), winning 51-31. Gavin Rhoades was the standout performer for the Tigers, delivering 25 points, while Chance Lazenby added 10 points. On the Mustangs’ side, the highest scorer was Riley Browning with 11 points, with Wyatt Muir and Sim Brady contributing 7 points each.

Rich bested Tintic in a 80-55 rout. Carter Hoffman led the scoring for Rich with 22 points, alongside Ridge Lundgren and Carsen Muirbrook who scored 19 and 14 points respectively. For Tintic, Stockton Hansen was the top performer with 16 points followed by Cole Ward with 12 points and Haygen Jameson with 11 points.

Nonregion

The Escalante Moquis (7-10) took down the Whitehorse Raiders (2-8) in a 61-52 victory. Balanced scoring from the Moquis’ side helped secure the win, with Mac Porter tallying 15 points and Korben Young adding 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite the loss, Lyric Phillips had a strong individual performance for the Raiders, contributing 33 points, which included nine 3-pointers.

