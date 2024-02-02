High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 1

In an upset, Farmington (2-14) defeated Weber (6-13) with a score of 57 to 33. For Farmington, Breklyn Archibald led the scoring with an impressive 15 points, closely followed by Kate Garff with 12 points. On Weber’s side, Abby Sayer had the highest contribution with 11 points. However, their efforts were insufficient to catch up with Farmington’s higher scoring consistency.

In an offensively charged game, Syracuse (15-3) successfully bested Layton (7-12), finishing with a score of 62-45. Avery Sanders was the standout player for the Titans, scoring a remarkable 26 points, while Maylee Anderson further solidified their lead with an additional 10 points. For the Lancers, Oakley Homer shone with 18 points, but ultimately, their overall team performance couldn’t quite match Syracuse’s output.

Davis secured a victory over Fremont 59-46 after a powerful fourth quarter performance. T’maea Eteuati led Davis with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Kate Willard with 12 points. Fremont’s top scorer, Abigail Christensen tallied 15 points, helping Fremont stay ahead until the third quarter. However, a 22 point rally by Davis in the fourth quarter turned the tides in their favor.

Region 3

Lehi (11-7) clinched a nail-biting victory against American Fork (7-11), finishing the game with a 52-49 scoreline. The Pioneers’ Addy Scrivner was the top scorer with an outstanding 23 points. American Fork’s Sarah Mathis put up a tough fight, scoring 22 points, and Calli Condi contributed 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win for the Cavemen.

Lone Peak (11-6) comprehensively defeated Pleasant Grove (10-9) with a score of 73-22. Shawnee Nordstrom led the Knights’ offense with an outstanding 19 points, closely followed by Naia Tanuvasa with 17 points and Kennedy Woolston with 14 points. Amber Cook was the top scorer for the Vikings with 8 points, but the team could not overcome Lone Peak’s offensive onslaught.

Westlake (13-6) dominated Skyridge (10-7) in a quite decisive 57-39 victory. Austyn Feller was the standout performer for the Thunder, contributing a remarkable 18 points, while Chloe Jensen added 16 more points to their tally. Despite Sadie Buttars scoring 10 points for the Falcons, it wasn’t enough to overcome Westlake’s superior scoring effort.

Region 4

West Jordan (9-7) claimed a strong victory over Granger (2-16), concluding the game at a scoreline of 57-26. Leading the Jaguars, Giselle Muffett managed to accrue an impressive 26 points and Isabella Knight aided the attacking prowess with 14 points. Despite Granger’s Haylie Harper netting 14 points, the Lancers could not keep pace with the high-scoring West Jordan.

Kearns outscored Hunter 64-57 in a game that saw big performances from both teams. Grace Gallagher was the top scorer for Hunter with a remarkable 25 points, while Kalysa Ng contributed 14 points that included two 3-pointers. For Kearns, Kylee Glade and Crystal Afemata-Marasco stood out with 19 and 18 points respectively. Despite Hunters best efforts in the fourth quarter, Kearns strong third quarter performance secured their victory.

Region 5

Bonneville overcame Roy 41-44 in a game where momentum swung dramatically in the final quarter. Whitni Johnson, Baya Jimenez, and Sidnee Geerdes led Bonneville’s scoring with 9, 10, and 10 points respectively. Despite Ariana Strain scoring 10, and both Jerzee Hart and Rihanna Jones adding 9 each for Roy, Bonneville’s stronger final quarter saw them clinch the victory.

Clearfield (14-4) secured a firm victory over Woods Cross (9-10), ending the game with a 38-31 score. Xiyah Yarbrough led the scoring for the Falcons with a total of 11 points, supported by Izzy Wyaskett who notched 10. For the Wildcats, Mari Nichols led with 10 points and Kiyomi Tauataina added nine, but it was not enough to overcome Clearfield’s scoring prowess.

The Bountiful Redhawks (16-3) rode to victory over the Northridge Knights (9-10), closing the game at 56-35. Milika Satuala took the spotlight for Bountiful, scoring 17 points, while Taylor Harvey closely followed with 14 points of her own. For Northridge, Kaylee Hess gave an admirable effort with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Bountiful’s dominant performance.

Box Elder bested Viewmont 47-45 in a tight game. Box Elder’s Kaydence Barber and Jocelyn Vranes, scored 13 and 10 points respectively, while Ashlyn Wight added another 10 points. Viewmont’s Aubrey Mulitalo topped the scoreboard with 17 points and Mary Carr added 14 of her own, including one 3-pointer. Despite a strong push by Viewmont in the fourth quarter, Box Elder maintained their lead for the win.

Region 6

In an evenly-matched encounter, Skyline (5-14) narrowly outran East (5-14) with a final score of 56-50. Cami Groberg put up an impressive 20-point performance for the Eagles, backed up by adequate support from Lauren Johnson with 15 points. On the other hand, Olivia Tausinga had a stellar game for the Leopards, amassing a whopping 31 points. However, her excellent individual performance wasn’t enough to secure a win for East.

Brighton (15-5) overcame West (11-6) in a close encounter with a final score of 60-52. Sophie Nielsen led the scoring for the Bengals with 17 points, supported by a solid performance from Olivia Stephens who added 14 points. For the Panthers, Kylee Falatea scored 16 points and Laite Latu contributed 14 points, but their efforts couldn’t help them keep up with Brighton’s balanced scoring.

Alta (17-2) held their ground against Highland (0-15), ending the game with a score of 43-35. Fui Niumeitolu was the top contributor for the Hawks, scoring 13 points. On the other side, Danae Asiata kept the Rams in the game with an impressive 17 points, and Mele Giles added 10 points. However, their efforts were not enough to close the gap against Alta’s team performance.

Region 7

Timpview (15-4) secured a strong victory against Springville (4-15) with a final score of 54-38. Rayli Galea’i led the scoring for the Thunderbirds with a notable 19 points, followed by Leah Atuaia with 12 points. On the other hand, Bella Esplin and Brynlee Johnson were the top performers for the Red Devils, scoring 13 and 12 points respectively, but their efforts weren’t enough to achieve a win against Timpview’s effective offensive output.

Cedar Valley narrowly defeated Wasatch 49-52, after an evenly contested match. Leading the scoring for Cedar Valley was Presley Whiting with 15 points, including five 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Peyton Benkhe scored 14 points for Wasatch, with additional contributions from Dani Garner and Ashley Garner each scoring 12 and 10 points respectively.

Salem Hills outpaced Spanish Fork 51-49 in an gripping overtime finish. For Salem Hills, Madisen King scored 14 points, and Brooke Warren added 13 points. Spanish Fork saw substantial contributions from Olivia Roberts, who scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and Gracyn Cook who contributed 13 points.

Region 8

In a dominating display, Payson easily defeated Timpanogos 70-29. Leading scorer for Payson, Oaklie Jackman tallied 14 points, while Averie Roundy added 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Ella Maddox was a standout for Timpanogos recording 13 points, sinking two 3-pointers. Despite rallying in the third and fourth quarters, Timpanogos could not bridge the gap, with Payson securing a well-earned triumph.

Provo (8-13) prevailed over Uintah (5-15) with a final score of 43-35. Tessa Deucher was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 10 points, followed by Elise Fale and Taiana Albert who each contributed 9 points to the total score. Meanwhile, for the Utes, McKenzie White and Zoey Glenn tied for their team’s leading scorer, each delivering a solid performance with 13 points. Despite these contributions, Uintah couldn’t overcome the Bulldogs’ steady play.

Region 10

The Jordan Beetdiggers (10-10) triumphed over the Hillcrest Huskies (0-19) with a final score of 49-29. For the Beetdiggers, Tess Joseph had a strong performance, leading the scoring with 16 points, with Tess Jacobson adding another 13 points. As for the Huskies, Asinate Mafuahingano was the top scorer with 11 points. However, the Huskies’ efforts were not enough to overcome the Beetdiggers’ successful offensive attack.

Region 15

In a strong display, North Summit (18-2) secured a comfortable victory over Grand (10-7), finishing with a scoreline of 53-31. Hayzlyn Murdock led the scoring list for the Braves with an impressive 17 points, and Hartlynn Richins added 13 additional points. On Grand’s side, Ainsleigh Kasprick turned in a commendable performance with 10 points, but it was not enough to match North Summit’s consistent scoring.

The Duchesne Eagles (14-5) earned a victory against the San Juan Broncos (3-15) with a final score of 59-49. Leading the way for the Eagles was Kira Grant who scored 18 points, followed by Chezney Farnsworth with 12 points. On the Broncos’ side, Khimya Fullwood provided a top performance with 13 points, but the combined efforts of the Broncos couldn’t overtake the higher scoring Eagles.

Region 20

The Valley Buffaloes (8-9) secured a decisive victory over the Escalante Moquis (3-12), with a final score of 50-19. Kimber Reeve was the top scorer for the Buffaloes with 13 points, and Rachel Cox and Andee Anderson each contributed an additional 10 points. For the Moquis, Sonata Griffin scored 9 points and Taylie Carlisle added 6, but their performances were not enough to draw closer to Valley’s definitive lead.

Region 22

In a closely contested game, Tabiona (15-3) emerged victorious over Manila (11-8) with a final score of 37-33. Maycee Rhoades led the Tigers with an impressive 18 points. Hadly Henderson and Kaidence Pippy also chipped in with 8 and 6 points, respectively. On the Mustangs side, Kamryn Slaugh topped their scoring sheet with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to achieve the win.

In a resounding display of team performance, the Rich Rebels (13-3) outscored the Tintic Miners (3-12) in a commanding 59-8 victory. With every player on the Rich team contributing to the score, Hannah Scott emerged as the top scorer with 9 points. For Tintic, Jordan Conder and Mikenzie Brunson managed to score 4 points each, but couldn’t prevent the wide margin defeat. Every Rich player scored.

The Wendover Wildcats (12-6) managed to secure a solid win against Altamont Longhorns (4-10) by a 45-30 score. For Wendover, Kadence Murphy led the scoring with 12 points, along with a considerable contribution of 10 points from Gabriela Dellgadillo. On Altamont’s side, M Peck orchestrated the offense with 17 points, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Wildcats’ commanding lead.

Nonregion

The Draper APA Eagles (18-3) pulled out a closely contested win over the South Sevier Rams (16-4), closing out the game with a scoreline of 47-42. Aaliyah Baldwin was the standout performer for the Eagles, racking up an impressive 20 points, while Jazmin Mocteuma added another 11 points to the Eagles’ tally. Despite Kinley Jensen’s high scoring effort of 20 points for the Rams, it was not enough to secure the victory.

