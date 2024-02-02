High school boys basketball: Tradon Bessinger’s late 3 helps Davis outlast Fremont to keep Region 1 hopes alive

KAYSVILLE — Unfriendly rims reigned supreme on Friday night, but Davis boys basketball got one big shot to come away with a tough Region 1 win against Fremont.

In the final minute of the game, Darts sophomore Tradon Bessinger popped out to the top of the key for a wide-open 3-pointer and drilled it to help Davis outlast Fremont 52-45 and move to 5-1 in Region 1 competition (14-5 overall), just a game shy of the top spot.

Fremont’s defense, which had outdone itself the whole night, looked to force an all-important miss by Davis while down 46-43 in the final minute by sending a double-team on junior guard Coleman Atwater, leaving Bessinger wide open at the point.

“We had seen that they were just going to double Coleman, obviously, because he’s a great player,” Bessinger said. “They’re not going to want him to shoot it, so I was like, ‘Coleman, let’s pop on this one,’ and he was like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

The triple from Bessinger effectively sealed the deal for the Darts and ultimately made him the leading scorer for the night with 11 points on 3 of 7 shooting while going 2 of 2 from the arc.

Atwater and senior guard Ike Morgan each scored 10 points.

Davis equally played a showstopping game on the defensive end, holding a Fremont offense that averaged 63.6 points per game to just 45, including a long scoreless streak in the fourth quarter as the Darts pulled away.

“We practice defense all the time,” Bessinger said. “Coach always tell us, ‘Get stops on defense, we’ll get layups on offense,’ and obviously offense wasn’t working out for us, so our defense had to come through for us.”

After Fremont senior guard Hunter Hansen, who averaged over 20 ppg entering the game, buoyed the Silverwolves in the first half by scoring 11 of their 22 points on 4 of 6 shooting, the Darts, specifically senior forward Caleb Taylor, clamped down and held him to just 1 of 5 shooting the rest of the way to finish with 13 points.

Junior center Ryan Furgeson led Fremont with 15 points, nine of which came in the second half.

“(Hansen’s) one of the best players in the state,” Davis coach Chad Sims said. “We were just hoping to contain him and make every shot contested.

“Caleb has been our best defender all year with his length and his ability to anticipate. I thought he did a really good job in the second half just making him work for everything that he got.”

It was an early 7-0 run in the first quarter that gave Davis control through most of the first half, but Fremont got a brief lead late with a 9-2 run to go ahead 22-21, just before Taylor netted a half-ending layup to retake the lead.

Things really went the Silverwolves’ way early on in the second half with a 7-2 run, five of which came from Furgeson, as Fremont took a 29-24 lead, but Davis answered right back with a 7-0 run.

Down 32-31 entering the fourth quarter, a converted and-1 opportunity briefly put Fremont ahead again, but the Darts then shut the Silverwolves down on defense while going on a 12-3 run that took most of the quarter.

Fremont attempted to rally again, but game, set, match, Bessinger.

The win keeps the Darts within striking distance of the Layton Lancers (6-0) for the Region 1 crown, potentially the fourth region title in five seasons if the Darts can pull ahead.

It could very well all come down to an upcoming date with the Lancers on the road next Tuesday.

Fremont, meanwhile, falls to 2-4 in region play (10-9 overall) and will host Farmington on Tuesday.

