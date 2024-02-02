Stressed or depressed? Try a coloring book

Can coloring help with feelings of stress and anxiety? Multiple studies have tried to answer that question.

A 2017 study found that more than half of participants who colored daily for a week felt reduced anxiety and depression.

A 2020 study looked at the effects of coloring on mood with specific types of drawing. Researchers looked at mandala coloring, plaid pattern coloring and free-form drawing activities to see if one worked better than another. They observed that participants who took part in mandala coloring experienced statistically significant mood changes compared to the control group.

So whether you’re stressed, feeling seasonal depression or are looking for a hobby, buying a new coloring book could be the right move.

We’ve compiled some highly reviewed coloring books for you to consider:

Best adult coloring books on Amazon

If the 2020 study is correct, and if you’re looking for a mood boost, a mandala coloring book is where you should start. This coloring book includes 125 mandalas to color.

If you’re looking for a laugh while you color, I’d suggest this food puns coloring book, which has everything from a “pasta la vista baby” picture to a “I pita the fool” one.

You may not be able to actually quilt, but you can color a whole bunch of quilt squares with this fun book.

This book includes 50 Bible verses coloring pages, as well as handwriting tutorials and templates.

What’s more relaxing than watching the waves? But even if you can’t get to the ocean, you can enjoy these intricate images of sea life and coastlines.

Best colored pencils on Amazon

If you’re really serious about your coloring and you want to step up your game with some highly rated colored pencils, here are some options at varying price points:

Once you get past the sticker shock, the reviews on these drawing tools let you know they’re worth the price. Vivid colors, high quality and staying sharp are just some of the reasons people love these colored pencils.

These colored pencils aren’t quite as expensive as the Prismacolor ones, and reviewers say they are great for beginners.

The next time you’re feeling stressed, anxious or depressed, remember the studies and pull out those colored pencils and coloring books and see if it helps improve your mood.

