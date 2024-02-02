Facebook Twitter
Meet Punxsutawney Phil’s competitors

It turns out Pennsylvania’s groundhog isn’t the only animal trying to predict the weather

By Alyssa Bradford
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 138th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast an early spring.

Barry Reeger, Associated Press

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s famous groundhog, Phil, made an appearance early Friday to predict weather trends over the next few weeks.

He did not see his shadow this year, which means that spring could arrive early, according to CNN.

Punxsutawney Phil wasn’t the only animal working on a weather prediction on Friday. Here are some of the other creatures competing with him for acclaim.

Staten Island Chuck — 80% accuracy

Chuck, a groundhog at the Staten Island zoo, has a strong record for predicting the weather, per Staten Island Live.

After Chuck’s predictions on Groundhog Day, the staff at the zoo follow the weather for two months and track how many days are over 40 degrees. Using this formula, Chuck is stated to be 80% accurate, according to NYC Parks.

Woodstock Willie — 50% accuracy

Woodstock became popular after the movie “Groundhog Day” was filmed there more than 30 years ago. Willie, whose real name is Wendy, started her job to help the town celebrate, per CBS News.

Woodstock Groundhog Days chairman Rick Bellairs told CBS News that “It’s just something silly to do in the middle of winter. Christmas and the holidays are behind us. Spring is yet to come.”

According to Staten Island live, Willie is 50% accurate with her weather predictions.

Buckeye Chuck — 75% accuracy

In Ohio, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% success rate of predicting the weather, per The Columbus Dispatch.

For years, Kokas Exotics, a breeder in Ohio, has helped to supply a groundhog for Ohio’s celebration. This year, Buckeye Chuck’s real name is Murray. The animal is from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, according to Spectrum News.

Filbert the Beaver — 0% accuracy

This beaver from the Oregon Zoo, also known as Stumptown Fil, uses a different method than his competitors. He chooses between two different scrolls in order to determine whether spring is coming early, per Staten Island Live.

Filbert started his job back in 2020 to help Oregonians connect with one of the state’s iconic and misunderstood animals. Though he has yet to predict the correct answer, he is incredibly cute, according to That Oregon Life.

Shubenacadie Sam — 42% accuracy

Residing in Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Canada, “Sammy” is the only Phil competitor who lives in another country, according to Staten Island Live.

Holding a 42% accuracy rate, Sammy gets to predict the upcoming weather an hour ahead of Phil due to time zones, per Staten Island Live.