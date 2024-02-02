Church of Jesus ChristFaithChurch-supported nursing training center opens in Iraq’s Kurdistan regionChurch of Jesus Christ helps transform vision into reality with new training center for nurses and midwives in the Kurdistan region of IraqPublished: Feb 2, 2024, 7:59 a.m. MSTView CommentsShareEva Said, director of the Nursing and Midwifery Development Centre, guides a tour for guests through the new facility in Erbil, Kurdistan region, Iraq, on Jan. 21, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News