Tesla recalls another 2.2M vehicles in U.S.

Tesla is recalling 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the font size of the warning lights on the display panel is too small, increasing the risk of a collision, according to federal transportation regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration discovered the problem during a routine audit of Tesla vehicles. The electric vehicle maker investigated the condition, including a review of manufacturing and software records, and voluntarily issued the recall this week.

“Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash,” according to a letter the agency sent Tesla.

Tesla said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem, according to a NHTSA notice.

The recall affects vehicles sold between 2012 and 2024, including the Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck.

An incorrect font size is displayed on the instrument panel for the brake, park and antilock brake system warning lights. As such, the vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards, the letter says.

To fix the problem, the NHTSA notice indicates Tesla has already started issuing over-the-air software updates, with notification letters expected to be mailed to owners on March 30.

Last December, the automaker issued a recall notice that impacted over 2 million vehicles — nearly every car it has ever sold in the U.S. — following the conclusion of a two-year-long NHTSA investigation into Tesla’s driving automation features.

In a letter to Tesla, the agency said it had reviewed 956 Tesla crashes where the manufacturer’s autopilot was initially alleged to have been in use, then focused on a narrower set of 322 autopilot-involved crashes, including frontal impacts and impacts from potential inadvertent disengagement of the system.

Federal regulators determined that the current configuration of Tesla’s driving automation systems can put drivers in hazardous situations.

While Tesla did not agree with the NHTSA’s findings, it issued an over-the-air software update to “incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged.”

In February 2023, Tesla recalled 363,000 vehicles in the U.S. with its “full self-driving,” or FSD, feature.

The NHTSA said that the technology “may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop-sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution.”

Tesla didn’t comment on that recall but CEO Elon Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to say, “The word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!”