There was no shortage of BYU talent at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl festivities.

Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis, tight end Isaac Rex and punter Ryan Rehkow all took part in the nation’s longest-running college all-star game Thursday night in Frisco, Texas.

Similar to the Senior Bowl, the event serves as a way for NFL draft hopefuls to show off their skills for professional coaches and scouts.

The trio of Cougars were joined by Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker, who spent parts of three seasons at BYU before leaving the program during the 2022 campaign.

Slovis started at quarterback in the exhibition for the West team, finishing 5-of-7 in passing for 49 yards and a 90.8 rating across 21 total snaps. He also ran once for six yards and led two separate scoring drives.

Slovis was replaced by Maryland Terrapins QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who found Rex for an eight-yard strike in the second quarter. It would be Rex’s lone reception of the contest, though the tight end was named to the All-Shrine Bowl West Team for his “outstanding attitude, dedication, and leadership on and off the field.”

Rehkow punted twice on the night, first booting a 54-yarder that was returned for a touchdown and then later pinning the East squad on their own 10-yard line. He also served as the West’s holder for field goal and extra point tries.

Holker played for the East, catching three passes on five targets for a team-high 28 yards.

Team West ultimately prevailed in 26-11 fashion, with Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. taking home MVP honors after posting 87 rushing yards with a touchdown.

Other game standouts included Tagovailoa, who threw for 142 yards, Memphis running back Blake Watson, who caught six passes for 65 yards, and Oregon State’s Anthony Gould, who returned Rehkow’s first punt for an 80-yard score.