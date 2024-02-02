What to see this Valentine’s: 11 highly anticipated movies coming to theaters in February

Last year on Valentine’s Day, I saw “Titanic” in theaters during its 25th anniversary theatrical rerun. I think it was my best Valentine’s Day to date. In honor of new traditions, I’ve already started making plans to see “Lisa Frankenstein” for the holiday this year.

If you are feeling high and dry this Valentine’s Day, follow my lead to the movie theater. The popcorn, soda and entertainment (and maybe a date) will keep you company.

Here are 11 of the most-anticipated movies coming to theaters and streaming platforms in February.

‘Argylle’

With help from a real spy (Sam Rockwell), reclusive author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) discovers her bestselling espionage novels are ridiculously similar to the actions of an actual spy organization.

Release date: Feb. 2.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Lisa Frankenstein’

Misunderstood, moody teenager Lisa Frankenstien (Kathryn Newton) is madly in love with a Victorian-era corpse (Cole Sprouse). When strange circumstances resurrect him, they embark on a bloody journey to make him into the perfect man.

Release date: Feb. 9.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Taste of Things’

In two decades of working alongside each other in the kitchen, Chef Eugénie (Juliette Binoche) and restaurant owner Dodin (Benoît Magimel) have fallen in love over their shared passion for food. But Eugénie refuses to marry Dodin. In a bid to finally win her over, Dodin begins cooking for Eugénie.

Release date: Feb. 9.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Marmalade’

From behind bars, Baron (Joe Keery) speaks candidly with his cellmate about how he met the love of his life and how they plotted to rob a bank together. While sharing his story, Baron and his cellmate form plans to break out of prison.

Release date: Feb. 9.

Rating: N/A.

‘Madame Web’

New York City paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) is haunted by sudden signs of clairvoyance. She must confront her past in order to protect the lives of three young women (Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor) who are connected by an extraordinary future.

Release date: Feb. 14.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Bob Marley: One Love’

Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir) overcomes adversity and preaches peace as the most famous reggae musician in the world.

Release date: Feb. 14.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Ordinary Angels’

Inspired by a true story, Sharon Stevens (Hilary Swank) finds a renewed sense of purpose when she meets a widowed father, Ed (Alan Ritchson), who is burdened with paying hospital bills for his critically ill daughter. Sharon rallies the community to help Ed and his family.

Release date: Feb. 22.

Rating: PG.

‘Drive-Away Dolls’

Desperate for a fresh start, Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) take off on a spontaneous road trip to Tallahassee. The trip takes a chaotic turn when the women get mixed up with a pack of inept criminals.

Release date: Feb. 23.

Rating: R, for language, some nudity and some violence.

Movies coming to streaming platforms

‘The Tiger’s Apprentice’

Following the death of his grandmother, Chinese American boy Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo) meets Mr. Hu (Henry Golding), a talking tiger who teaches Tom the art of ancient magic and tasks him with protecting a phoenix.

Streaming on: Paramount+.

Release date: Feb. 2.

Rating: PG.

‘Orion and the Dark’

Almost everything scares Orion (Jacob Tremblay), but what scares him most is the dark. When Orion meets the embodiment of his greatest fear, Dark (Paul Walter Hauser) takes him on a ride around the world to help him overcome his fears.

Streaming on: Netflix.

Release date: Feb. 2.

Rating: G.

‘Suncoast’

An unassuming high schooler (Nico Parker) navigates her relationship with her hardheaded mother and her brother suffers from a terminal illness. She creates a friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson), who is protesting a major medical case.

Streaming on: Hulu.

Release date: Feb. 9, 2024.

Rating: R, for teen alcohol use, language and some sexual content.

