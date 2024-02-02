How to watch Puka Nacua in the Pro Bowl Games

There are six players with Utah ties participating in this year’s Pro Bowl Games.

That includes rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua out of BYU, who set the NFL rookie single-season records for receptions and receiving yards while starring for the Los Angeles Rams.

2024 Pro Bowl Games

When: Sunday, Feb. 4

Sunday, Feb. 4 Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. MST

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. MST Where: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida).

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida). On TV: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes. Streaming: ESPN+ and NFL+.

What to watch for in Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games

There will be five skills challenges ahead of the 7-on-7 flag football game to cap the weekend on Sunday.

Nacua will participate in Madden NFL head-to-head challenge, while former Desert Hills High offensive tackle Penei Sewell now of the Detroit Lions will compete in the Gridiron Gauntlet and Move the Chains.

Other skills challenges include Kick-Tac-Toe and Tug-of-War.

Nacua participated in the Best Catch skills challenge that aired Thursday, though the winner will be revealed Sunday.

Following the skills challenges, five Utah ties will participate in the 7-on-7 flag football game.

Nacua will be joined by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (Utah State), Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (Utah) and New Orleans Saints returner/receiver Rashid Shaheed (Weber State) on the NFC team, while Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (Southern Utah) will play on the AFC side.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua catches a pass while wakeboarding during the Best Catch event as part of the NFL Pro Bowl activities on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for the NFL

What happened Thursday’s Pro Bowl Games competition

Pro Bowl events kicked off Thursday with six skills challenges. The NFC will take a six-point lead into Sunday’s competition, according to USA Today.

While no Utah ties competed in the Precision Passing and Snap Shots events Thursday, the day’s other four competitions included a local tie.

Nacua participated in the pre-recorded Best Catch skills challenge against Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

Both players took to the water for their trick catches, with Nacua attempting to catch a pass while wakeboarding and Njoku trying to pull in a reception while performing a swinging backflip into the water.

As previously mentioned, the winner will be revealed Sunday, though it seems clear — (spoiler ahead) Nacua made his reception while Njoku couldn’t make the catch in three tries.

In the High Stakes skills challenge, Killebrew brought a victory to the AFC by successfully fielding a punt while holding onto five other balls. His feat included a late adjustment to make the skills-winning grab.

Miles Killebrew with the late adjustment! 😱



📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/salQb7QIKA — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2024

Shaheed competed in the High Stakes challenge as well for the NFC contingents, while Johnson participated for the NFC in the day’s other skills challenge, Closest to the Pin, and Wagner competed in the Dodgeball competition.