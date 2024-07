U.S. skater Ethan Cepuran celebrates after breaking a world record in the team pursuit with teammates Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

With all the buzz about Salt Lake City hosting another Winter Olympic Games, it seems appropriate that this week’s photo of the week comes from an Olympic sport event last Saturday.

Staff photographer Megan Nielsen captured the jubilation of Team USA’s Ethan Cepuran after he broke a world record in the team pursuit with teammates Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns.