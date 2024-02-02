DA in Trump’s Georgia case is defending herself against allegations of romantic conflict of interest

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been accused of having a romantic relationship with a special prosecutor whom she hired in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and 18 others, has responded to the allegations in a filing.

“District Attorney Willis has no personal conflict of interest that justifies her disqualification personally or that of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office,” the filing reads. Adding that the allegations hold no support but rather “fantastical theories and rank speculation.”

The claims against Willis were brought forward in a document filed in January by attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who is representing Mike Roman. Roman was part of Trump’s campaign team in 2020 and is a co-defendant in the case in Georgia.

“The motion alleged that Willis and Wade were in an inappropriate romantic relationship that created a conflict of interest. The filing seeks to dismiss the case and to have Willis and Wade and their offices barred from further prosecuting the case,” per The Associated Press.

Following the motion by Merchant, Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the election interference case, agreed to a Feb. 15 hearing date to hear the allegations regarding Willis’ improper relations with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she appointed to the case.

Willis requested in her filing Friday that McAffee reject the efforts to remove her office from the case without conducting a hearing on the basis that “the motions have no merit.”

“District Attorney Willis has no financial conflict of interest that constitutes a legal basis for disqualification,” it said. “District Attorney Willis has no personal conflict of interest that justifies her disqualification personally or that of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.”

According to an affidavit attached to the filing, Wade explicitly admitted to his personal relationship with Willis, clarifying that it did not exist when he was initially hired.

“In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship,” Wade said in the filing. “I have no financial interest in the outcome of the 2020 election interference case or in the conviction of any defendant.”

In regard to the accusations made that Wade had paid for him and Willis to take lavish vacations at the expense of taxpayers, Wade said, “No funds paid to me in compensation for my role as special prosecutor have been shared with or provided to District Attorney Willis. The district attorney received no funds or personal financial gain from my position as special prosecutor.”

Following the release of Willis’ court filing, Trump posted his opinions on the matter to Truth Social.

He said he believes Willis was able to get Wade “much more money” than “she would be able to get for the prosecution of any other person or individual,” Trump said. “THAT MEANS THAT THIS SCAM IS TOTALLY DISCREDITED & OVER!”

In the Georgia case, Trump, along with 14 others, was charged with racketeering, among other offenses. The indictment alleges they conspired to overturn Trump’s loss in the state in 2020. Four individuals who were initially indicted have entered guilty pleas following agreements with the prosecution.