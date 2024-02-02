Count your luck! The McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and Shamrock Oreo McFlurry are back early this year

Consider yourself lucky. McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes and Shamrock Oreo McFlurrys are coming back to the menu early this year.

The fan-favorite seasonal treats will come back to McDonald’s for a limited time starting Monday, Feb. 5, the restaurant announced in a statement on Friday. Historically, the Shamrock flavors land on McDonald’s menus at the end of February.

“You’re in luck McDonald’s fans, Shamrock SZN is finally here! The iconic Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are making their return to participating restaurants nationwide starting Feb. 5, for a limited time,” per the McDonald’s statement.

“Make your friends green with envy and snag one of these famously minty treats while supplies last.”

Introduced in 1970 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is made from just a handful of ingredients — a blend of vanilla soft serve, mint syrup and a whipped cream topping.

To keep up with Shamrock demand and honor 50 years of the Shamrock Shake, McDonald’s launched the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry in 2020, per USA Today. The cold treat is made with vanilla soft serve, mint syrup and crushed Oreo cookies.

Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald’s owner, created the Shamrock Shake in 1967 for St. Patrick’s Day, per Delish. Though the shake had a 1970 introduction, it was not available nationwide until 2012. The seasonal treat is typically available until St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) and then is phased out of the menu.