Layton Lancers guard Mekhi Martin (1) drives to the basket against Farmington Phoenix guard Braden Larsen (3) during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Here’s a recap of the 6A quarterfinal games at the University of Utah on Monday.

With 13 years of sub-.500 basketball and only a handful of playoff wins, no one would mistake Herriman High as a basketball school.

This year’s boys basketball team is on a mission to change that narrative.

Herriman outworked Davis for all four quarters in the 6A quarterfinals at the University of Utah on Monday, prevailing 63-48 for its semifinal appearance in school history.

In the 13 years prior, the Mustangs only had five playoff wins and two quarterfinal playoff appearances — the most recent one coming in 2019.

Now Herriman is one win away from its first title game appearance in school history as it heads into Wednesday night’s semifinal showdown with Lehi at 8:40 p.m.

“It’s special. The credit really goes to the kids with how they’ve really handled distractions and with how they’ve handled adversity early in the season,” said Herriman first-year coach Doug Meacham, who has 22 years of previous head coaching experience at American Fork and Snow Canyon.

“Sometimes you get down 10 and they ‘ve just been warriors of not quitting, and I think they’re going back to that bank of games where they fought through it.”

Herriman’s most wins in a season was 16 back in 2019, but Monday’s was win No. 20 as it has lived up to the expectations many had with five returning starters.

Carlo Mulford led the way for Herriman with 18 points, with Malcom Johnson adding 14 points and 13 rebounds and Ike Palmer chipping in with 13 points.

Herriman jumped out fast, building a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and never trailed. It led 34-23 at the half and the lead never once dipped into single digits.

Davis certainly had chances to make a run as it corralled 16 offensive rebounds, including 12 in the second half, but it just missed too many shots, finishing the game shooting 33% and 17% from 3-point range.

“Some of their shots didn’t fall that they would normally hit, but I felt like we were making it difficult for their players that they were looking at,” said Meacham. “I just felt like our guys have been turned into the game plan defensively. They’ve taken pride in trying to get stops.”

Meacham said Johnson has been Herriman’s defensive leader all season, and he loves taking on the defensive challenge of getting stops.

Back in the spring, Herriman played Davis in a game at Utah Tech and Meacham said the Darts took it to his team pretty good. He made sure to point out to his players how efficient the Darts were in everything they did and said they were a program to emulate.

Nearly 10 months later Herriman has taken a huge step forward as a program and is now in semifinals for the first time ever.

As shot after shot misfired for Lehi in the 6A quarterfinals Monday, it became increasingly clear that wasn’t the side of the court the Pioneers would secure their spot in the semifinals. Defense was going to be the catalyst.

With Lehi shooting just 19% from 3-point range, it found a way to get things done at the defensive end, methodically pulling away from Riverton for the 70-49 victory at the University of Utah.

“This game was about our defense really. We scored 70 points, but we didn’t really shoot very well from the 3-point line, but we guarded, and we got them out of their stuff, and we got out in transition a little bit,” said Lehi coach Quincy Lewis.

Riverton never led, but still only trailed 37-33 early in the third quarter and an upset over No. 2 seed Lehi was still a real possibility. The game quickly changed when Riverton’s coach was whistled for a technical foul. From there, the Pioneers outscored Riverton 33-16 the rest of the way, leading by as many as 24 late in the game.

Lewis said the technical foul helped give his team an extra cushion on the scoreboard.

“I thought we were just a little too amped-up, and I thought that gave us a little breathing room and we were able to execute a couple plays there that got us the lead,” said Lewis.

Riverton likes to run a lot of handoffs and rolls offensively, and Lewis said it was critical his players consistently disrupted that fluid offense.

1 of 15 Riverton Silverwolves forward Zach Edwards (23) holds the ball after grabbing the rebound in the middle of Lehi Pioneers forward Gabe Cowan (5), guard Easton Hawkins, and center Grayson Brousseau (33) during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 2 of 15 Riverton Silverwolves forward Vaughn Johnson (30) handles the ball while Lehi Pioneers center Grayson Brousseau (33) posts up against him during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 3 of 15 Lehi Pioneers celebrate a basket during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals against the Riverton Silverwolves at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 4 of 15 Lehi Pioneers forward Gabe Cowan (5) shoots the ball while being blocked by Riverton Silverwolves guard Ben Barrus (5) during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 5 of 15 Lehi Pioneers guard Cooper Lewis (1) shoots the ball during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals against the Riverton Silverwolves at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 6 of 15 Lehi Pioneers guard Bryson Bromley (3) drives the ball down the court past Riverton Silverwolves guard Ben Barrus (5) during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 7 of 15 Riverton Silverwolves forward Zach Edwards (23) shoots the ball over Lehi Pioneers center Grayson Brousseau (33) and Easton Hawkins (2) during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 8 of 15 Riverton Silverwolves guard Evan Berrett (1) drives the ball while being blocked by Lehi Pioneers guard Jace John (0) during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 9 of 15 Lehi Pioneers guard Easton Hawkins (2) picks up the ball after it’s dropped by Riverton Silverwolves center Christian Heninger (50) during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 10 of 15 Lehi Pioneers Head Coach Quincy Lewis reacts to a call during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the Riverton Silverwolves at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 11 of 15 during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 12 of 15 Lehi Pioneers celebrate a basket during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the Riverton Silverwolves at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 13 of 15 Riverton Silverwolves guard Ben Barrus (5) drives to the basket against Lehi Pioneers guard Cooper Lewis (1) during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 14 of 15 Lehi Pioneers center Grayson Brousseau (33) drives to the basket during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the Riverton Silverwolves at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 15 of 15 Lehi Pioneers guard Cooper Lewis (1) shoots the ball over Riverton Silverwolves forward Zach Edwards (23) during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Easton Hawkins, in particular, played a big role on the perimeter defensively, helping hold Riverton’s leading scorer Ben Barrus to zero points on 0-of-11 shooting.

“Our defense this game was just killer. That’s what we’re always relying on, focused on going into a game, it’s just defense. Because we can’t control if our shots are going in or not. We can control everything on defense and how we play,” said Hawkins, who added 12 points despite struggling from 3-point range on 1-of-10 shooting.

Cooper Lewis led Lehi with 28 points, but it wasn’t because of his typical great shooting from behind the arc, as he made only 2 of 9 attempts. Instead, he attacked the defense, getting numerous buckets at the rim and also making all 10 of his free throws.

“I thought Cooper made some good adjustments in getting to the rim in the second half instead of just standing out there and continuing to shoot, because for him you know everybody’s going to get out and play him tight,” said coach Lewis.

Grayson Brousseau had an efficient afternoon offensively for Lehi, scoring 13 points.

Riverton was led by Zach Edwards, who scored 17 points to go along with his six rebounds.

Top seed Layton’s 6A quarterfinal showdown with Farmington on Monday afternoon had all the makings of a great state tournament game.

Layton won both region games, but both were decided by four and five points. The third meeting was anything but close.

The Lancers buried 10 3-pointers in the first half, racking up to a 19-point lead and then put the game on cruise control from there for the 77-61 victory at the University of Utah.

Layton finished with 13 3s, which isn’t unusual as it averaged 9.9 3s leading into the quarterfinals. During the season it hit double-digit 3s on 12 occasions, including a season-high 17 in an 87-45 win over Taylorsville.

“I really think it was how our guys shared the basketball, and when you share it and play the right way, you hit guys in the hands, guys are open cause you’re making an extra pass, it makes it easier — it definitely makes it easier,” said Layton coach Kelby Miller.

With the win, Layton advances to Wednesday’s semifinals and will take on defending champion Corner Canyon at 7 p.m.

Layton only made 3 of 11 3s in the second half, but by then the damage had been done.

David Katoa led the way for the Lancers with 19 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, while KJ Miller made three 3s and Mekhi Martin, Jonah Fullmer and Cade Tidwell each chipped in two.

1 of 15 Layton Lancers guard David Katoa (10) handles the ball while Farmington Phoenix guard Drake Darnell (5) posts up against him during the 6A high school boys basketball stat quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 2 of 15 Layton Lancers guard KJ Miller (42) and Farmington Phoenix forward Paul Beattie (42) fight for the ball during the 6A high school boys basketball stat quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 3 of 15 Farmington Phoenix forward Ethan Harris (11) drives to the basket during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals against the Layton Lancers at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 4 of 15 Farmington Phoenix guard Braden Larsen (3) moves the ball down the court during the 6A high school boys basketball stat quarterfinals against the Layton Lancers at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 5 of 15 Farmington Phoenix forward Ethan Atkinson (22) grabs the rebound next to forward Paul Beattie (42) and Layton Lancers guard Jonah Fullmer (5) during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 6 of 15 Layton Lancers guard Mekhi Martin (1) drives to the basket against Farmington Phoenix guard Braden Larsen (3) during the 6A high school boys basketball stat quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 7 of 15 Layton Lancers guard David Katoa (10) drives to the basket against Farmington Phoenix forward Paul Beattie (42) during the 6A high school boys basketball stat quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 8 of 15 Farmington Phoenix guard Jayden Haskell (23) handles the ball during the 6A high school boys basketball stat quarterfinals against the Layton Lancers at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 9 of 15 Layton Lancers guard Mekhi Martin (1) drives the ball against Farmington Phoenix guard Braden Larsen (3) during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 10 of 15 Layton Lancers guard David Katoa (10) dunks the ball during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals against the Farmington Phoenixes at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 11 of 15 Layton Lancers guard Karter Miller (4) jumps to block Farmington Phoenix forward Paul Beattie (42) as Beattie grabs the rebound during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 12 of 15 Layton Lancers guard David Katoa (10) looks to pass the ball during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals against the Farmington Phoenixes at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 13 of 15 The Layton Lancers celebrate their win during the 6A high school boys basketball stat quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 14 of 15 Layton Lancers guard David Katoa (10) posts up against Farmington Phoenix forward Paul Beattie (42) during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 15 of 15 Layton Lancers guard David Katoa (10) jumps to block Farmington Phoenix forward Paul Beattie (42) during the 6A high school boys basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

“Obviously, we shoot a lot, it’s important to be able to score points,” said Miller. “We were really proud of how our guys came out in the venue for the first time, the moment wasn’t too big for them.”

Martin added 14 points and Fullmer 12. Farmington was led by Paul Beattie with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but he only had one offensive rebound.

Miller believed limiting second-chance opportunities would be key for his team Monday, and his players came through — allowing only five offensive rebounds and two second-chance points.

“Our guys did a great job of limiting second chances, their size were able to kind of negate that a little bit by doing a good job boxing out,” said Miller.

The game was tight in the first quarter with Farmington trailing 19-16, but Layton exploded offensively in the second quarter, making the bulk of its 3-pointers to race out to a 47-28 halftime lead.

Another big advantage for Layton was its bench production. It outscored Farmington 28-4 off the bench; Fullmer scored 12 and Tidwell and Karter Miller added eight each.

“If you can get that off your bench, that’s pretty impressive. The main thing is for those guys to keep their heads in the game, not having hurt feelings about their role and just doing a great job playing that. They’ve done that all year,” said Miller.

Layton improved to 24-1 with its 13th-straight victory.

For Miller and the Lancers to make it 14 straight against defending state champion Corner Canyon it will need similar production.

“We’re going to have to limit their second chances, they’re bigger than us on paper, so we’re going to have to be tough, box out, and as long as we can share the basketball and hit shots we’ll be fine,” said Miller.

Brody Kozlowski kicked his game into Klay Thompson mode in Monday morning’s 6A quarterfinals, and American Fork could do nothing to stop him.

The Corner Canyon senior — and USC commit — went off for 39 points at the University of Utah including two dagger 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Chargers pulled away from American Fork for the 67-58 victory.

“Before the game I have the mentality of trying to mimic a player, and that game was like a Klay Thompson, (Devin) Booker type,” Kozlowski said. “I just kept shooting everything and it kept falling.”

Kozlowski scored 39 points, shattering his previous career high of 29 points, on 12-of-16 shooting from the field, 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the line. He made all six of his free throws in the final minute to ice the game, and even scored 14 of his team’s final 16 points.

“I was just trying to finish the game, get the W, contribute to my teammates, play for them,” said Kozlowski, whose previous career high of 29 came on two different occasions.

He made his first three 3-pointers, and four in the first half. But it was his final three that iced the win for the Chargers.

1 of 15 Corner Canyon Chargers Isaac Neibaur (2) handles the ball during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the American Fork Cavemen at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 2 of 15 The Corner Canyon Chargers celebrate a win during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 3 of 15 American Fork Caveman guard Tiger Cuff (1) stands on the court after being hit in the nose during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the Corner Canyon Chargers at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 4 of 15 Corner Canyon Chargers forward Derelle Desire (13) handles the ball while American Fork Caveman guard Jared Shepherd post up against him during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 5 of 15 Corner Canyon Chargers Isaac Neibaur (2) shoots the ball during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the American Fork Cavemen at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 6 of 15 The Corner Canyon Chargers Head Coach Dan Lunt yells to the team during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the American Fork Cavemen at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 7 of 15 Corner Canyon Chargers forward Derelle Desire (13) handles the ball during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the American Fork Cavemen at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 8 of 15 Corner Canyon Chargers forward Taylor Feroah (11) posts up against American Fork Caveman guard Tiger Cuff (1) during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 9 of 15 American Fork Caveman guard Tiger Cuff (1) points to his teammates during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the Corner Canyon Chargers at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 10 of 15 American Fork Caveman center Blake Rawson (24) shoots the ball during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the Corner Canyon Chargers at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 11 of 15 Corner Canyon Chargers forward Derelle Desire (13) posts up against American Fork Caveman center Blake Rawson (24) during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 12 of 15 American Fork Cavemen watch their teammates during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 13 of 15 American Fork Cavemen Head Coach Ryan Cuff yells to the team during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the Corner Canyon Chargers at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 14 of 15 American Fork Caveman forward Jax Clark (4) passes the ball past Corner Canyon guard Bryton Valdes during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News 15 of 15 Corner Canyon Chargers forward Derelle Desire (13) dunks the ball during the 6A high school boys basketball quarter finals against the American Fork Cavemen at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

Corner Canyon led by as many as nine points early in the fourth quarter, but American Fork chipped away at the lead, including three straight 3s by Diego Mulford, Jared Shepherd and Tiger Cuff. When Shepherd hit a baseline jumper with 2:12 remaining, the Cavemen only trailed 56-53 in a rematch of last year’s 6A state championship won by the Chargers.

Kozlowski made sure the lead never dipped any further as he buried a fadeaway 3-pointer with 59 seconds left to push the lead back to six. From there, Corner Canyon’s final eight points all came at line.

“He’s a special player. He’s a humble kid and he comes to work and he does what’s asked for him,” said Lunt. “The thing about Brody is not only is he a great basketball player, but he has his head on straight and he’s just going to come and be who he is under any circumstances and that’s what makes him so good.”

Lunt credited American Fork for making some big shots in the fourth quarter to make it a one-possession game late. Shepherd finished with 28 points to lead the Cavemen, who led 27-26 at the half and shot 48% from the field.

Corner Canyon’s offensive efficiency was too good though as it shot 51%, including 63 in the second half. Brylon Valdes added 11 points, including a stretch he scored seven straight points on a circus reverse lay-up, a lay-up at the third quarter buzzer and then a three-point play to start the fourth quarter. His team’s lead swelled from 38-36 to 45-36 during that two-minute stretch.

“That one at the buzzer is crucial, cause at that same time they were making somewhat of a run and we got it back to six going into the fourth,” said Lunt.

Friday’s win was Corner Canyon’s 14th straight as it advances to Wednesday’s semifinals at 7 p.m. against the No. 1 seed Layton. It is the program’s fourth straight semifinal appearance.

“It’s just the culture of the program. The people before it laid it, and it’s just an expectation. We don’t take it for granted. We know what it takes. It’s not during the season, this happened last spring, summer and fall. That’s where the culture is built, that’s where the attitude comes from, that’s the where the expectation comes from with the time they put in,” said Lunt.

For Kozlowski, he’s soaking up every last minute of his high school career, especially after a head-on-head car accident five games before the season fractured his collar bone and prevented him from playing in the first 15 games.

In his 10 games back, he’s averaged 21.3 points and 8.9 rebounds, including tying his career high with 29 points against Copper Hills in his first game and then obliterating it in Monday’s quarterfinals.