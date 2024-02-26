Wendy’s is celebrating leap day (Thursday, Feb. 29) by giving away free breakfast.

In February, Wendy’s partnered with Cinnabon to launch a new breakfast menu item: Cinnabon Pull-Aparts. In honor of leap day, the fast-food chain will give customers a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart during breakfast hours (typically 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), per Wendy’s. No purchase is necessary to snag the deal.

The new breakfast item “is made of warm, buttery dough bites baked together with world-famous Cinnabon cinnamon and topped with their signature cream cheese frosting,” per Wendy’s. “Cinnabon Pull-Apart is a sweet treat that takes the nostalgic, classic cinnamon roll and transforms the ooey gooey center into bite-sized pieces for fans to pull apart and share (or keep all to themselves — we won’t judge).”

In March, Wendy’s breakfast deals continue. Between Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 10, DoorDash members can get a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart when they spend at least $12 on Wendy’s breakfast through DoorDash.

Wendy’s will reportedly get a new Frosty flavor in March

In mid-March, Wendy’s is rumored to release an “Orange Dreamsicle” Frosty, reports Parade.

“Wendy’s is bringing a new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty on March 13th and I cannot wait to try this!” the Instagram account Snackolator reports. “Multiple stores have confirmed this will be dropping that week and it would appear this will replace the vanilla Frosty for those who love the vanilla one.”

In 2022, Wendy’s replaced its vanilla Frosty with a strawberry one for a limited time. The restaurant has stuck to the trend. Roughly every season, the fast-food chain releases a new, limited-edition Frosty flavor while keeping chocolate on the menu.