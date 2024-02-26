Former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 24, 2024.

Dozens of state lawmakers, including Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, officially endorsed former President Donald Trump for reelection on Monday.

Standing in the Utah Capitol rotunda on Monday afternoon, Schultz, R-Hooper, surrounded by 14 of his colleagues, posed with an endorsement letter, written by the speaker and signed by over 100 legislators and officials from around the state.

“Now, more than ever before, the United States needs a leader who will guide us back to our core values and to a more secure future,” the letter reads. “As such, we formally express our support for the re-election of President Donald J. Trump.”

The document lists the former president’s Supreme Court nominations, stance on border security, “realistic” foreign policy and track record on the economy as evidence that Trump “fought for common-sense, conservative principles that Utahns align with.”

Schultz concludes the letter by contrasting the approaches of Trump and President Joe Biden on states’ rights and energy policy, which have been core themes of the 2024 legislative session, which ends Friday.

“Utah is at the forefront of federal government encroachment, and we need a president who will restore power back to the states and to the people,” Schultz wrote.

“The current administration’s unrealistic, unreliable, and unattainable policies will have negative impacts for generations to come. A leader like President Trump will help reverse course and guide our state and nation to energy independence, state land sovereignty, and economic stability.”

The endorsement’s signatories include state Attorney General Sean Reyes, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, five other senators, 19 representatives, in addition to Schultz, and 76 county and city officials.

Last month, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, first lady Abby Cox and several business leaders, state lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, Senate Majority Whip Ann Millner, R-Ogden, and House Majority Assistant Whip Casey Snider, R-Paradise, announced their endorsement of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Haley is expected to visit Utah on Wednesday, where she will attend a forum at the Gary R. Herbert Institute at Utah Valley University’s Noorda Center.

In the summer of 2023, 17 state lawmakers, including Adams, endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis dropped out of the race on Jan. 21 after coming in a distant second place to Trump in the Iowa caucuses.

Haley, who previously served as United Nations ambassador under Trump, is the only remaining Republican challenger to Trump. She lost to the former president by 54%-43% in New Hampshire, and by 60%-40% in her home state of South Carolina.

Trump currently has 110 delegates to Haley’s 20. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to win the Republican Party’s nomination. Almost 900 delegates will be apportioned during Super Tuesday on March 5.