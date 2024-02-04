Church of Jesus ChristFaithWhy Gatlin Bair, the biggest football recruit in Idaho history, is serving a Latter-day Saint missionGatlin Bair doesn’t consider it a sacrifice to step away from his college football dream — ‘I really don’t,’ he saysPublished: Feb 4, 2024, 3:23 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareGatlin Bair poses for a portrait at Burley High School in Burley, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Bair, the highest-rated recruit in Idaho history, will serve a Latter-day Saint mission before playing college football. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News By Church News