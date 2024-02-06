Church of Jesus ChristFaithToday is Elder Rasband’s 73rd birthday. Here are 9 of his quotes from the past yearBorn Feb. 6, 1951, Elder Rasband has served as an Apostle since October 2015Published: Feb 6, 2024, 3:52 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareElder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, watch the program at a dinner for Church leaders from across Southeast Asia in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News By Church News