Church of Jesus ChristFaithHow the College Football Hall of Fame kicked off Black History Month with the Black 14, BYU and the ChurchTwo-day event series at the Hall of Fame includes a food donation in collaboration with the Church and screenings of a film produced by BYU studentsPublished: Feb 7, 2024, 11:12 a.m. MSTJohn Griffin and Tony McGee of the Black 14 are interviewed at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 5, 2024, in front of the display honoring the group's story. The display is available throughout February for Black History Month. | Tiffany Bird, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News