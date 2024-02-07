Taylor Swift performs as part of the “Eras Tour” at the Tokyo Dome, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo.

The three and a half hours of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking global phenomonen of The Eras Tour can now be streamed on Disney+. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert movie also includes five songs originally excluded from the setlist when the film went to theaters.

“ALL three and a half hours of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version), including “cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs, are now YOURS to stream anytime you want on@DisneyPlus,” Swift announced on social media.

Swift first announced the concert movie would be coming to theaters in August. Then, on Dec. 13, her birthday, she made the movie available to rent.

Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced the movie would be coming to Disney during the company’s earnings call, according to Variety.

“’The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+,” Iger said, per Variety.

What songs will be on ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ on Disney+?

In theaters, Swift excluded five songs that were originally included in the show’s setlist.

On the rental, Swift added “The Archer,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Long Live” to the end of the film as a bonus.

Disney+ will include “Cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs. Most likely those will be “The Archer,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Long Live” and “No Body, No Crime,” but the actual bonus songs have not yet been announced.

What other Taylor Swift content can you stream?

Swift is not exclusive with Disney+ when it comes to where she allows her sanctioned content to stream. Here’s where you can watch her official content:

Netflix: “Miss Americana,” Swift’s documentary released in 2020.

“Miss Americana,” Swift’s documentary released in 2020. Disney+: “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” — where she discusses writing and performs “Folklore” with her co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

“Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” — where she discusses writing and performs “Folklore” with her co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. Apple Music: “The 1989 World Tour Live” — her “1989” concert movie.

Until Jan. 31, 2023, Swift had “Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour” available on Netflix. One month prior, it was mysteriously announced it would be leaving the platform, even though it was produced as a Netflix film.