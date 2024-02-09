Church of Jesus ChristFaithRootsTech 2024: Organizers offer sneak peek of what to expect at world’s largest family history celebrationOrganizers Jen Allen and Jonathan Wing talk about this year’s theme, ‘Remember,’ and why the late President M. Russell Ballard will be featured at Family Discovery DayPublished: Feb 9, 2024, 10:18 a.m. MSTView CommentsSharePeople arrive for a keynote address at the 2023 RootsTech conference at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 2, 2023. RootsTech 2024 is scheduled for Feb. 29-March 2. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News By Church News