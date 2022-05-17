Cedar City, UT—The 2022 season of the Utah Shakespeare Festival is just around the corner and will feature eight plays from June 20 to October 8. “The lineup of shows for the 2022 season is an exciting mixture of Shakespeare, two beautiful musicals (including one outdoors for the first time ever), and magnificent contemporary plays,” said Executive Producer Frank Mack. “Festival audiences will be absolutely delighted with this combination of great shows.” Guests can also enjoy free nightly Greenshows, play seminars, orientations, backstage tours, and Repertory Magic.

Here’s the lineup:

In the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre

All’s Well That Ends Well

By William Shakespeare

Although the king forces the young Count Bertram to marry orphaned Helena, he cannot make him love her. Only by completing an impossible task can Helena win that affection. But Shakespeare, in one of his famous “dark” comedies, once again shows us that, impossible task or not, callow youth is no match for true love and a determined woman. Features Kendall Cafaro as Helena.

King Lear

By William Shakespeare

Deluded by lies and flattery, old King Lear has sorely misjudged his daughters, placing himself into the cruel hands of his two ambitious daughters and spurning the youngest, the one who truly loves him. Only when alone and driven mad on the English heath, does he realize his epic mistakes in Shakespeare’s stormiest tragedy. Features Broadway and film star Anthony Heald as King Lear.

Tyler Pierce (left) as Edgar, Tony Amendola as Lear, and Kelly Rogers as Cordelia in the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 2015 production of King Lear. Utah Shakespeare Festival (2015)

Sweeney Todd

By Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler

Sweeney Todd, an unjustly imprisoned barber, escapes and returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Sweeney to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Sweeney’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has all of London lining up—and the carnage has only just begun in this dark and delicious musical! Features Utah Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Brian Vaughn as Sweeney.

In the Randall L. Jones Theatre

The Sound of Music

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Maria, too exuberant to be a proper nun, is sent to the Von Trapp family as a governess for seven unruly children. There she teaches the children to sing and Captain Von Trapp to love, only to have the singing family hounded by the Nazis when they invade Austria. Known and loved the world over, The Sound of Music reminds us that with high-spirited hope, heartfelt compassion, and unwavering determination, life’s mountains can always be climbed. Features Daria Pilar Redus as Maria.

Trouble in Mind

By Alice Childress

It’s 1957 in New York City, and Wiletta May—an African American actor in rehearsal for a new Broadway play—doesn’t intend to cause trouble. But this time, the writer has gone too far, and, well, Wiletta rebels against one more stereotypical role in a “well-meaning race play”. Will the other African American actors join in her fight against the improbable play-within-a-play, or must she fight alone? The stakes are high, but this satire of backstage drama and racial tropes will make you both laugh and stop to think. Features Yvette Monique Clark as Wiletta.

Clue

Based on the Screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Written by Sandy Rustin

Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

In the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre

The Tempest

By William Shakespeare

Teeming with fairies, monsters, shipwrecks, and magic, The Tempest is Shakespeare’s last and most imaginative romance. The deposed Duchess Prospero and her lovely daughter, Miranda, are shipwrecked on a small island where nothing is quite as it seems. But as they separate fantasy from authenticity, they eventually discover a “brave new world” of love, harmony, and redemption. Features Jasmine Bracey as Prospero.

Thurgood

By George Stevens Jr.

Meet Thurgood Marshall: Lawyer. Civil rights activist. The first African American Supreme Court justice. In this acclaimed play, you witness as Marshall tells stories from his life and his transformation from a young and spirited dissenter to a pensive justice full of wisdom. From his early days as the civil rights lawyer to his appointment to the highest court in the land, Thurgood Marshall stood for justice while lifting the standing of his race and all Americans. Features Utah Shakespeare Festival Director of New Play Development and Artistic Associate Derek Livingston as Thurgood.

“The 2022 season is a season centered on survival in the wake of cruelty and injustice. It exemplifies our enduring human spirit to move forward with strength, determination, and resolve,” said Artistic Director Brian Vaughn.

Festival guests can order their tickets online at www.bard.org, by phone at 800-PLAYTIX, or at the Ticket Office near the Anes Studio Theatre beginning June 20.

