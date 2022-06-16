You do so much with your hands without even thinking about it. But if you have carpal tunnel syndrome, you’re probably painfully aware of how much you use your hands. With free consultations in the month of June, there’s never been a better time to find out if you have carpal tunnel syndrome and explore options for treatment!

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition that causes numbness, tingling, or pain in your hand, wrist or arm, and the American College of Rheumatology reports that carpal tunnel syndrome affects 4-10 million Americans. Classic symptoms include burning, numbness, tingling or pain in your thumb and fingers. These feelings can also travel up your forearm to your shoulder. Symptoms often interrupt sleep and can occur while driving, using your phone and various other activities according to WebMD.

Left untreated, carpal tunnel syndrome can lead to permanent nerve damage with associated numbness and hand muscle atrophy/weakness. Unfortunately, getting treatment can sometimes be as much of a nuisance as the condition itself.

Advertise with us

Report ad

That’s why Elite Carpal Tunnel, a new clinic in Draper, is seeking to provide better options for patients. If you want faster, more convenient and affordable care with truly transparent pricing, this may be the solution you’ve been looking for. Take the Elite Carpal Tunnel Quiz to assess your likelihood of having carpal tunnel syndrome.

Experienced care, fewer steps

There are a few things that make Elite Carpal Tunnel a welcome alternative for carpal tunnel care.

Elite Carpal Tunnel has consolidated their care delivery model so that all your carpal tunnel care can be done in one location (No more dealing with multiple providers, multiple visits, multiple waiting rooms or multiple bills.) They take care of everything you need — from initial evaluation to testing, treatment and surgery — all within their outpatient facility.

Thankfully, you don’t have to sacrifice quality or experience for more convenient care. While the healthcare delivery model they’ve developed is new, the medical care is tried and true. Dr. Travis Peterson (link to Bio on website?) has been practicing for 10 years and has performed thousands of carpal tunnel release surgeries.

More than carpal tunnel care

As a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with subspecialty certification in hand surgery, Dr. Peterson is also qualified and able to evaluate and treat patients for several other hand problems. (For a full list of these conditions, visit the Elite Carpal Tunnel website.) However, if you’re suffering from an acute, traumatic injury resulting in broken bones, lacerated tendons, or open wounds, it’s best to seek emergency medical care.

Why wait months?

The typical carpal tunnel care path in the US has traditionally involved multiple visits with multiple providers. This process can leave patients feeling frustrated with the inconvenience and slow process. But when you’re dealing with persistent numbness and pain, it’s inconvenient and exhausting to have to jump through several medical hoops to get the care you need. Elite Carpal Tunnel’s efficient care model streamlines the treatment process so that you can get care in a week or less instead of having to wait for months.

Significant cost advantages

Going through Elite Carpal Tunnel instead of hospitals and surgery centers can save a lot of time — and a lot of money. Elite Carpal Tunnel offers flat-fee cash pricing for comprehensive carpal tunnel care as well as individual components of the care process. Imagine knowing the cost of your medical care before you get it.

You don’t have to imagine it at Elite Carpal Tunnel. Their transparent, cash pay model brings clarity to the financial picture and removes barriers between patients and physicians. In many cases, it may even cost less than going through insurance. Savings may be greatest for those with high deductible health plans.

Make an appointment today

Elite Carpal Tunnel is your choice for comprehensive carpal tunnel care. And, unlike other specialists, you won’t need a referral from your primary care provider to book an appointment with them. You can come directly to their office to get the care you need as soon as possible. To schedule your appointment, visit the Elite Carpal Tunnel website today.

